Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Apple Jupiter Xiaomi Mi 6

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Instagram Android App Now Accessible Without Internet Connection; Offline Mode For iOS Soon To Come

Edward
First Posted: Apr 20, 2017 06:05 AM EDT
Instagram
Instagram recently made some of its features available without internet connection.
(Photo : ConnorFranta/YouTube screenshot)

The mobile photo sharing application, Instagram, is probably one of the frequently used apps today. Users need internet connection to enjoy and use the app. But recent reports claim that the popular Instagram app now has an offline mode and it works without an internet connection.

According to an Engadget report, Facebook announced at its F8 developer conference that the Android version of Instagram is getting offline features. The use of its offline features on its Android application is to allow the users to utilize the service without an internet connection. The same feature might make its way to iOS devices soon.

One of the main reasons for Instagram's offline mode is for users in developing countries, where the mobile internet access is very limited. Also, it is also for users who may want to download the app contents first while on a WiFi hotspot before venturing out beyond it.

The Instagram offline mode also caches previously loaded comments and posts, but the users cannot interact with them without having an internet connection. Instagram is also planning to make more of its features available offline soon, which could make it a bigger hit in places with limited internet connection.

According to The Verge, the Instagram offline mode goes beyond just saving drafts or queuing up photos at the top of its feed. With the offline mode, users can also like, comment, follow or unfollow a certain user or photo without using any internet connection. The next time the Android device gets an internet access, Instagram will go through its history and complete all of the actions made without data.

The Instagram is not the first application to offer offline functions for users with limited internet access. The Facebook application also includes its own offline support that allows users to draft posts while offline. The video sharing application, YouTube, also made its move on users with slow internet. With YouTube Go on Android in India, users are allowed to save videos for offline viewing.

TagsInstagram, Instagram news, Instagram update, Android

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Facebook, Instagram, Twitter Block Geofeedia Over Protest Surveillance

Instagram's Update Finally Lets You Pinch Zoom in The App

Instagram's Update Finally Lets You Pinch Zoom in The App

Instagram: Snaptchat-Like Stories Now Allowed, See Who's Viewed Your Posts

Instagram: Snaptchat-Like Stories Now Allowed, See Who's Viewed Your Posts

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

NASA's Operation IceBridge Maps Changes To Antartica's Ice Mass

Scientists Worry About Flowing Water Systems In Antarctica
Titan's "Magic Island" And A Triple Black Hole!

‘Magic Islands’ On Titan Explained
Frog Kissing: The Antidote For Flu Virus?

Frog Kissing: The Antidote For Flu Virus?
Cosmic Cleaning: Junk In Orbit

Space Plans Mean More Junk, Difficult Space Exploration

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. AMD Radeon RX Vega Possible Specs, Release Date: Next-Gen Graphics Card Is ‘Almost Human’
  2. Google Pixel 2 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Google In Talks With LG To Supply Flexible OLED Displays
  3. Apple MacBook Pro 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date Rumors: Laptop Likely To Feature High-End Specs
  1. Apple iMac 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date: Next Gen Desktop To Feature Intel Xeon E3 Processor
  2. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Specs, Release Date & Price Update: Phablet Likely To Be Unveiled Alongside Mi 6 & Mi 6 Plus
  3. Windows 10 Creators Update Adds ‘Game Mode’ Every Gamer Should Love; Update Only Limits To Some Windows 10 Mobile Devices
  4. Microsoft Surface CloudBook Latest News & Update: Could Make Its Debut On May 2; Device Runs On Windows Cloud 10
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

A Heat-Resistant Computer

A Heat-Resistant Computer That Works Alike In The Core Of Earth, On Mars And Venus To Be Developed Soon
Giant Shipworm

Gigantic Shipworm Discovered In Philippines
Stylish Metallic Astronaut Spacesuit Developed By NASA Systems Engineer Raul Polit-Casillas

Stylish Metallic Astronaut Spacesuit That May Also Fit For Satellite Antenna Equipment And Spacecraft
Bose Corporation Slapped With Lawsuit For Secretly Collecting And Sharing User Data

Bose Corporation Slapped With Lawsuit For Secretly Collecting, Sharing User Data
Real Time Analytics