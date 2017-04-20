Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Apple Jupiter Xiaomi Mi 6

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Scientists Worry About Flowing Water Systems In Antarctica

Brooke James
First Posted: Apr 20, 2017 06:17 AM EDT
NASA's Operation IceBridge Maps Changes To Antartica's Ice Mass
Ice floats near the coast of West Antarctica as viewed from a window of a NASA Operation IceBridge airplane.
(Photo : Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Previous studies showed that portions of Antarctica's Western Peninsula are melting at an alarming rate. However, scientists believed that the rest of the continent is safe from melting during the hot summer months -- but their beliefs proved wrong.

In fact, according to The Washington Post, the surface of the remote Antarctic ice sheet may be even more dynamic than scientists anticipated. Decades of satellite imagery and aerial photography showed that the Antarctic ice actually has an extensive network of rivers and lakes that are transporting liquid meltwater across the ice shelves.

The findings could upend the current understanding of the meltwater's role in its interaction with the ice sheets. For instance, liquid water may run for miles across the continent, and this worries scientists. If the network of meltwater is as vast as it now appears, the drainage systems could carry water from other parts of the ice shelves into the more vulnerable areas. If the ice shelves weaken and break off due to the meltwater, they can release a flood of ice into the ocean, thus the beginning of the rise in sea levels.

National Geographic explained that it is more complex than just ice breaking off. By definition, the ice shelves, after all, are already floating in a body of water. However, climatologist Rob DeConto at the University of Massachiussetts-Amherst noted that some ice shelves serve as buttresses and can impede the seaward flow of the ice sheet on the land behind them, losing them then accelerating the flow of ice from land to water, eventually becoming a spigot that could raise the sea levels.

Study co-author Robin Bell from Columbia University's Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory explained that it is like letting bouncers leave the entrances of bars. These solid ice shelves are like the gatekeepers that keep the water and ice at bay.

TagsAntarctica, ice shelf, Climate Change

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Earth’s CO2 Levels Could Spike On Level Not Seen Since The Dinosaurs' Era

Photographs Of Melting Glaciers Prove Climate Change Is Real

Boaty McBoatface Set For First Voyage

Scientists Propose To Freeze Arctic With New Technology

Ice Volcanoes On Ceres May Have Disappeared To Oblivion

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

NASA's Operation IceBridge Maps Changes To Antartica's Ice Mass

Scientists Worry About Flowing Water Systems In Antarctica
Titan's "Magic Island" And A Triple Black Hole!

‘Magic Islands’ On Titan Explained
Frog Kissing: The Antidote For Flu Virus?

Frog Kissing: The Antidote For Flu Virus?
Cosmic Cleaning: Junk In Orbit

Space Plans Mean More Junk, Difficult Space Exploration

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. AMD Radeon RX Vega Possible Specs, Release Date: Next-Gen Graphics Card Is ‘Almost Human’
  2. Google Pixel 2 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Google In Talks With LG To Supply Flexible OLED Displays
  3. Apple MacBook Pro 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date Rumors: Laptop Likely To Feature High-End Specs
  1. Apple iMac 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date: Next Gen Desktop To Feature Intel Xeon E3 Processor
  2. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Specs, Release Date & Price Update: Phablet Likely To Be Unveiled Alongside Mi 6 & Mi 6 Plus
  3. Windows 10 Creators Update Adds ‘Game Mode’ Every Gamer Should Love; Update Only Limits To Some Windows 10 Mobile Devices
  4. Microsoft Surface CloudBook Latest News & Update: Could Make Its Debut On May 2; Device Runs On Windows Cloud 10
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

A Heat-Resistant Computer

A Heat-Resistant Computer That Works Alike In The Core Of Earth, On Mars And Venus To Be Developed Soon
Giant Shipworm

Gigantic Shipworm Discovered In Philippines
Stylish Metallic Astronaut Spacesuit Developed By NASA Systems Engineer Raul Polit-Casillas

Stylish Metallic Astronaut Spacesuit That May Also Fit For Satellite Antenna Equipment And Spacecraft
Bose Corporation Slapped With Lawsuit For Secretly Collecting And Sharing User Data

Bose Corporation Slapped With Lawsuit For Secretly Collecting, Sharing User Data
Real Time Analytics