Xiaomi Mi Mix 2's Specs, Latest News: Unreleased Handset Gets Listed On Online Retailer Website

(Photo : TechConfigurations/YouTube screenshot)

Xiaomi has finally announced the much awaited Mi 6 handset in an event in Beijing. Now, fans are waiting for the smartphone maker to announce something about the rumored Xiaomi Mi Mix 2's specs, release date and price details. The handset in question has been recently found listed on a Chinese website revealing all the possible specs and features.

According to GSMArena, the unreleased Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has been spotted listed on the website of the Chinese online retailer GearBest with all its possible specs. The handset is listed with an "Arrival Notice" button. Those who register their email addresses with the retailer will be notified once the phone becomes available. The listing suggests that the smartphone will be made available in two color options: black and white.

Among other listed specs, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is expected to feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED display panel with a 2,560 × 1,440 pixel resolution, Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 octa-core 2.45GHz processor and Adreno 540 GPU, Gizbot reported. The handset has been listed in three different variants: one offering 4GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage, the second offering 6GB of RAM with 128GB of internal storage and the third offering 8GB of RAM with 256GB of internal storage. There is no expandable storage option available.

On the camera front, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 will get a 19-megapixel rear camera with LED flash light and a 13-megapixel front shooter camera. It will be powered by a large battery of 4,500 mAh capacity and will run on Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with MIUI 9 on top of it. The handset also features a fingerprint sensor positioned at the back of the device and a USB Type-C port. The connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, A-GPS/Glonass, WiFi (802.11a/b/g/n/ac), micro USB, Ambient Light Sensor, Gravity Sensor and Proximity Sensor.

As Xiaomi has not yet confirmed the authenticity of the leaked Xiaomi Mi Mix 2's specs listing, it is advised that readers should take the information with a big grain of salt.