Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Apple Jupiter Xiaomi Mi 6

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Newly Discovered Super-Earth ‘LHS 1140b’ Best Candidate Yet To Search For Alien Life

Sam D
First Posted: Apr 20, 2017 05:20 AM EDT
LHS 1140b
LHS 1140b could be the most ideal candidate yet among exoplanets to find alien life, according to a new study.
(Photo : European Southern Observatory (ESO)/YouTube screenshot)

A newly discovered exoplanet, LHS 1140b, could make it to the top spot in the list of places -- to look for alien life forms. The rocky world is located only 40 light-years away from the Solar System in the Cetus constellation. The planet has been termed as a super-Earth because it is 40 percent larger than Earth with a mass 6.6 times more.

"This is the most exciting exoplanet I have seen in the past decade," study lead author Jason Dittmann said, according to a Space.com report. "We could hardly hope for a better target to perform one of the biggest quests in science — searching for evidence of life beyond Earth."

According to Science Alert, LHS 1140b is being hailed as a good candidate to look for life because the planet orbits within its parent star’s habitable zone. Furthermore, LHS 1140b is ideal for study due to its parent star that is a faint red dwarf and the exoplanet’s orientation to Earth.

LHS 1140b is 10 times closer to its parent star than Earth is to the Sun. However, because the parent star LHS 1140 is much dimmer and cooler than the Sun, LHS 1140b does not get fried by the nearness. In fact, the exoplanet receives only half the sunlight that Earth receives.

Moreover, the red dwarf star has a slower spin and emits less high-energy radiation compared to similar low-mass stars. Consequently, the amount of light and heat LHS 1140 radiates is not so hot that liquid water cannot exist on LHS 1140b’s surface.

The research team is also hopeful that LHS 1140b may have regained or retained an atmosphere. According to the study published in the journal Nature, this could be possible if the planet trapped steam generated by magma oceans that may have boiled on its surface in the distant past. The researchers have also added that the LHS 1140 system might prove to be a better candidate for the future characterization of planets in the habitable zone as compared to TRAPPIST-1 or Proxima b.

TagsLHS 1140b, LHS 1140, Super Earth, Constellation Cetus, Cetus, Exolanet

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

That’s A First! Atmosphere Discovered Around A Super-Earth ‘Gliese 1132b’

Scientists Discover A Hot 'Super-Earth' And 60 More Planets; Increasing Chances ...

Proxima Centauri Star Is More Like Sun Than Thought: What Does It Imply For Prox...

This ‘Wolf’ Planet Can Be The Next Habitable World After Earth

Stylish Metallic Astronaut Spacesuit That May Also Fit For Satellite Antenna Equ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

NASA's Operation IceBridge Maps Changes To Antartica's Ice Mass

Scientists Worry About Flowing Water Systems In Antarctica
Titan's "Magic Island" And A Triple Black Hole!

‘Magic Islands’ On Titan Explained
Frog Kissing: The Antidote For Flu Virus?

Frog Kissing: The Antidote For Flu Virus?
Cosmic Cleaning: Junk In Orbit

Space Plans Mean More Junk, Difficult Space Exploration

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. AMD Radeon RX Vega Possible Specs, Release Date: Next-Gen Graphics Card Is ‘Almost Human’
  2. Google Pixel 2 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Google In Talks With LG To Supply Flexible OLED Displays
  3. Apple MacBook Pro 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date Rumors: Laptop Likely To Feature High-End Specs
  1. Apple iMac 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date: Next Gen Desktop To Feature Intel Xeon E3 Processor
  2. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Specs, Release Date & Price Update: Phablet Likely To Be Unveiled Alongside Mi 6 & Mi 6 Plus
  3. Windows 10 Creators Update Adds ‘Game Mode’ Every Gamer Should Love; Update Only Limits To Some Windows 10 Mobile Devices
  4. Microsoft Surface CloudBook Latest News & Update: Could Make Its Debut On May 2; Device Runs On Windows Cloud 10
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

A Heat-Resistant Computer

A Heat-Resistant Computer That Works Alike In The Core Of Earth, On Mars And Venus To Be Developed Soon
Giant Shipworm

Gigantic Shipworm Discovered In Philippines
Stylish Metallic Astronaut Spacesuit Developed By NASA Systems Engineer Raul Polit-Casillas

Stylish Metallic Astronaut Spacesuit That May Also Fit For Satellite Antenna Equipment And Spacecraft
Bose Corporation Slapped With Lawsuit For Secretly Collecting And Sharing User Data

Bose Corporation Slapped With Lawsuit For Secretly Collecting, Sharing User Data
Real Time Analytics