LG V30's Possible Specs, Release Update: Handset To Get Curved OLED Display

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 20, 2017 05:10 AM EDT
LG V30's Possible Specs, Release Update
LG V30 specs list is expected to include a curved OLED display.
(Photo : Techconfigurations/YouTube screenshot)

New reports surrounding LG's highly anticipated LG V30's specs, release date and price come up every day. Now, the latest reports suggest that the LG V20 successor might get a curved OLED display. Notably, the curved displays will be similar to the ones already used in Samsung's latest flagship smartphones -- Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus.

According to GSMArena, LG Display will soon begin mass producing curved OLED screens and supply them to sister company LG Electronics that plans to use them on the eagerly awaited V30 flagship smartphone. In fact, both LG Electronics and Xiaomi have reportedly ordered for large quantities of curved OLED display panels to be used on their upcoming smartphones.

While LG will be using the curved display panels on its yet-to-be-announced flagship LG V30, Xiaomi is expected to use the same on the Mi Note 2 successor, possibly dubbed as Mi Note 3, Android Headlines reported.

Talking about LG V30's specs, the upcoming smartphone is expected to feature Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB storage and better audio technology as compared to its predecessor, the LG V20. The handset is also expected to get a secondary display on the top of the primary display.

Last month, an alleged picture of LG V30's front panel was spotted online that showed two holes for selfie cameras. Notably, the LG V10 had a front dual camera and the V20 had a dual camera on the back. So, there is a possibility that the upcoming LG V30 smartphone might come with dual cameras on both the front and back sides on board.

As far as LG V30's release date is concerned, the handset is expected to get unveiled in the second half of 2017. LG has not yet announced anything about LG V30's specs, release date or price. So, it is advised that readers should take the information with a hefty pinch of salt.

