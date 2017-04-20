Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Apple Jupiter Xiaomi Mi 6

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Frog Kissing: The Antidote For Flu Virus?

Trisha Jones
First Posted: Apr 20, 2017 05:09 AM EDT
Frog Kissing: The Antidote For Flu Virus?
It is not just any frog but only Hydrophylax bahuvistara.
(Photo : SciShow/YouTube screenshot)

Almost all people have heard about The Frog Prince fairy tale in which kissing the frog turns it into a prince. However, that is never going to happen for real. And yet, some biologists believe that (hypothetically) kissing the Hydrophylax bahuvistara frog may help in curing flu.

A recent study conducted by researchers from Emory University's School of Medicine indicated that the slime of the Hydrophylax bahuvistara, a South Indian frog species, contains highly potent antiviral and antibacterial compounds. According to the study results published in the Immunity journal, the frog slime compound "urumin" is highly effective in killing influenza viruses, as noted by Smithsonian.com.

Biochemical and molecular analysis of these compounds indicated that they are short peptides that are loaded with antibacterial and antiviral properties. Since a frog is never going to catch cold and flu, the presence of anti-influenza compounds on its surface is highly unexpected.

According to scientists, frogs do not get sick with flu, i.e., they are not infected by influenza viruses. However, they harbor many bacterial species on and inside their body. It is quite possible that some of the antibacterial motifs produced by the frog may have overlapping regions with that of the influenza virus. This may be the reason behind the flu virus-specific inhibitory activities of these frog proteins, Gizmodo reported.

Discovery of these antiviral compounds opens up new realms toward its application in clinical treatment processes. Unfortunately, the urumin frog peptides are extremely unstable inside the human body. This restricts the direct application of these compounds in the development of pharmaceutical drugs specific for curing flu. This also means that frog kissing is not going to cure flu.

According to New Atlas, scientists have proposed, though not directly, that these frog compounds may trigger the process of development of a new line of anti-flu drugs. To do this, the detailed structural elucidation of the compound must be done. The same can be used to produce synthetic compounds that can mimic the structure and antiviral properties of the natural compound.

Tagsfrog slime, antibacterial activity, Antiviral, Influenza Virus, Hydrophylax bahuvistara

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

SHERLOCK: A Gene Tool To Detect Zika Virus, Cancer And Antibiotic Resistance Gen...

Possible Bird Flu Outbreak In Alabama Leads To Culling

Presence Of Zika Virus In Sperm Donated By Men In Florida Region Suspected

Political Laxity May Lead To Zika Virus Outbreak

HIV/AIDS Patients To Be Charged With Rape If Infection Is Not Disclosed To Their...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

NASA's Operation IceBridge Maps Changes To Antartica's Ice Mass

Scientists Worry About Flowing Water Systems In Antarctica
Titan's "Magic Island" And A Triple Black Hole!

‘Magic Islands’ On Titan Explained
Frog Kissing: The Antidote For Flu Virus?

Frog Kissing: The Antidote For Flu Virus?
Cosmic Cleaning: Junk In Orbit

Space Plans Mean More Junk, Difficult Space Exploration

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. AMD Radeon RX Vega Possible Specs, Release Date: Next-Gen Graphics Card Is ‘Almost Human’
  2. Google Pixel 2 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Google In Talks With LG To Supply Flexible OLED Displays
  3. Apple MacBook Pro 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date Rumors: Laptop Likely To Feature High-End Specs
  1. Apple iMac 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date: Next Gen Desktop To Feature Intel Xeon E3 Processor
  2. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Specs, Release Date & Price Update: Phablet Likely To Be Unveiled Alongside Mi 6 & Mi 6 Plus
  3. Windows 10 Creators Update Adds ‘Game Mode’ Every Gamer Should Love; Update Only Limits To Some Windows 10 Mobile Devices
  4. Microsoft Surface CloudBook Latest News & Update: Could Make Its Debut On May 2; Device Runs On Windows Cloud 10
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

A Heat-Resistant Computer

A Heat-Resistant Computer That Works Alike In The Core Of Earth, On Mars And Venus To Be Developed Soon
Giant Shipworm

Gigantic Shipworm Discovered In Philippines
Stylish Metallic Astronaut Spacesuit Developed By NASA Systems Engineer Raul Polit-Casillas

Stylish Metallic Astronaut Spacesuit That May Also Fit For Satellite Antenna Equipment And Spacecraft
Bose Corporation Slapped With Lawsuit For Secretly Collecting And Sharing User Data

Bose Corporation Slapped With Lawsuit For Secretly Collecting, Sharing User Data
Real Time Analytics