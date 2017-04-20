Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Apple Jupiter Xiaomi Mi 6

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

A Heat-Resistant Computer That Works Alike In The Core Of Earth, On Mars And Venus To Be Developed Soon

Trisha Jones
First Posted: Apr 20, 2017 05:00 AM EDT
A Heat-Resistant Computer
Thermal diodes can make this possible.
(Photo : HowToBasic/YouTube screenshot)

Researchers from the College of Engineering, University of Nebraska-Lincoln have successfully developed a thermal diode that works on heat instead of electricity. It can utilize the heat produced while functioning of computers, thus can be used to produce heat-resistant computers. It is speculated that these computers can work in extremely hot conditions and in space including alien planets like Mars and Venus.

Ever since mankind developed computer systems, it has been struggling to minimize the heat produced by it. The success achieved in this regard until today cannot be considered remarkable, especially that most commercial computer systems produced by companies like IBM and Lockheed Martin are adapted only to cool down the system rather than minimizing heat production. To achieve this, they started integrating blower fans or microscopic water droplets in computer chips, New Atlas reported.

Doing so serves to partially compensate for the enormous amounts of heat generated by computers. However, the same tactics hardly seem to work for cooling down large data centers and server houses. Hence, scientists have been searching for alternative methods in dealing with the heat generated in computer systems.

According to ZME Science, since diodes function as the logic components of all conventional computer systems, modifying their properties to withstand and function on heat energy can serve the purpose. According to Sidy Ndao and Mahmoud Elzouka, the researchers behind the innovation of nano-thermal-mechanical devices or in simple terms thermal diodes, these diodes can help computers use their own heat as an alternative source of energy. So instead of succumbing to overheating, these computers will work better at high temperatures.

The thermal diodes are designed with pairs of surfaces. Each pair has a stationary surface and a mobile surface that can be moved toward or farther away depending on the level of heat present. The movement of the surface helps in maintaining a uniform flow of heat energy for the functioning of the computers.

According to Daily News & Analysis, such computers can function efficiently in temperatures as high as 1,300 degrees Fahrenheit. Hence, the computer systems based on these thermal diodes can function in extremely hot places like the core of the Earth in real-time conditions, e.g., while oil drilling.

Tagsdiodes, Computers, core of the earth, Overheating, heat-resistant computer

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Novel Scientific Breakthrough Achieved: Scientists Create New Magnetic Materials...

Mind And Matter: Explaining The Link Between Consciousness And Materialism

Quantum Physics And Consciousness: A Mystery Yet To Be Resolved

The Good Thing About Melting Arctic Ice

Looking Inside Nanoparticles: The Exact Position Of 23,000 Atoms Pinpointed In A...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

NASA's Operation IceBridge Maps Changes To Antartica's Ice Mass

Scientists Worry About Flowing Water Systems In Antarctica
Titan's "Magic Island" And A Triple Black Hole!

‘Magic Islands’ On Titan Explained
Frog Kissing: The Antidote For Flu Virus?

Frog Kissing: The Antidote For Flu Virus?
Cosmic Cleaning: Junk In Orbit

Space Plans Mean More Junk, Difficult Space Exploration

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. AMD Radeon RX Vega Possible Specs, Release Date: Next-Gen Graphics Card Is ‘Almost Human’
  2. Google Pixel 2 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Google In Talks With LG To Supply Flexible OLED Displays
  3. Apple MacBook Pro 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date Rumors: Laptop Likely To Feature High-End Specs
  1. Apple iMac 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date: Next Gen Desktop To Feature Intel Xeon E3 Processor
  2. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Specs, Release Date & Price Update: Phablet Likely To Be Unveiled Alongside Mi 6 & Mi 6 Plus
  3. Windows 10 Creators Update Adds ‘Game Mode’ Every Gamer Should Love; Update Only Limits To Some Windows 10 Mobile Devices
  4. Microsoft Surface CloudBook Latest News & Update: Could Make Its Debut On May 2; Device Runs On Windows Cloud 10
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

A Heat-Resistant Computer

A Heat-Resistant Computer That Works Alike In The Core Of Earth, On Mars And Venus To Be Developed Soon
Giant Shipworm

Gigantic Shipworm Discovered In Philippines
Stylish Metallic Astronaut Spacesuit Developed By NASA Systems Engineer Raul Polit-Casillas

Stylish Metallic Astronaut Spacesuit That May Also Fit For Satellite Antenna Equipment And Spacecraft
Bose Corporation Slapped With Lawsuit For Secretly Collecting And Sharing User Data

Bose Corporation Slapped With Lawsuit For Secretly Collecting, Sharing User Data
Real Time Analytics