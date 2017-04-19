Gionee M6S Plus Specs, Price, Latest Update: Handset To Officially Unveil On April 24

Gionee M6S Plus will be launched on Monday, April 24, 2017.

(Photo : Computech Trickz/YouTube screenshot)

Smartphone maker Gionee has reportedly started sending out press invites for the launch of its highly anticipated flagship smartphone, dubbed as Gionee M6S Plus. The handset will be launched on Monday, April 24, 2017. Notably, the press invite does not offer much details about Gionee M6S Plus' specs, features or price.

According to GSMArena, the invite shows a fingerprint scanner that is expected to be included in the M6S Plus along with a dedicated security chip with 10 layers of data protection. The Gionee M6S Plus was found listed on Chinese certification website, TENNA, sometime last month.

As per the listing, the M6S Plus will get a 6-inch full HD AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display with 1,920 × 1,080 pixel resolution, MediaTek's Helio P20 SoC, with an octa-core configuration clocked at 2GHz, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable further up to 128GB via a micro SD card. The handset is expected to run on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow operating system wrapped under Amigo OS, Android Headlines reported.

Among other specs, Gionee M6S Plus is rumored to get a 12-megapixel rear camera with dual-tone LED flash and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera on board. The smartphone's power source will be a massive 6,020 mAh non-removable battery. The M6S Plus will have a fingerprint scanner, which will be positioned on its back panel.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone will offer dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, Wi-Fi (802.11 ac/a/b/g/n), a micro-USB port, light sensor and gravity sensor. The M6S Plus will measure 163 × 80.8 × 8.2 mm in dimension and will weigh around 212 grams. The handset was found listed in two color variants: white and gold.

Gionee has not officially announced anything about M6S Plus specs, features or price. Hence, readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.