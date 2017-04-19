Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change ISS Jupiter

Apple iPad Pro 2 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Device Likely To Be Announced At WWDC 2017

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 19, 2017 05:00 AM EDT
Apple iPad Pro 2 is expected to get unveiled at WWDC 2017 in June. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Stephen Lam/Getty Images)

There is no doubt that the Apple iPad Pro 2 is among one of the highly anticipated devices of 2017. Although the Cupertino-based giant has not yet announced anything about the next gen tablet, rumors about Apple iPad Pro 2 possible specs, release date and price have been making rounds for quite sometime now.

According to The Christian Post, there are high chances that the iPad Pro 2 will get unveiled at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) that is scheduled to take place sometime in June 2017. It is believed that the WWDC stage would be perfect for the tech giant to unveil the long-awaited iPad Pro 2 before the professional audience of the developers conference. The Cupertino-based iPhone maker is also expected to announce the upcoming iteration of its mobile operating system, dubbed as iOS 11, during the same event.

Talking about Apple iPad Pro 2 specs, the next gen iPad is rumored to be rolled out in two variants: one with a 12.9-inch display and the other with a smaller 10.5-inch display, 9To5Mac reported. Both devices are expected to include upgraded internals including an A10X processor for a faster performance, 3D Touch display, new Apple Pencil 2, a 12-megapixel iSight camera with True Tone Flash, 3.5 mm headphone jack and a Touch ID fingerprint sensor. The smaller iPad Pro 2 variant is likely to get a sleeker design with slimmer bezels. It still remains unclear if the upcoming iPad will run iOS 10 or iOS 11.

A new Apple Pencil 2 is also expected to get announced alongside the iPad Pro 2 with a couple of new features. These include Smart Cover integration, MacBook trackpad features, as well as iPhone support.

As Apple has not yet announced anything regarding iPad pro 2's release date, specs or price, it is advised that readers should take the information with a hefty pinch of salt.

