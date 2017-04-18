Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change Jupiter Samsung

AMD Radeon RX Vega Possible Specs, Release Date: Next-Gen Graphics Card Is ‘Almost Human’

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 18, 2017 05:06 AM EDT
AMD Radeon RX Vega Possible Specs, Release Date
AMD is expected to launch Radeon RX Vega GPU sometime next month.
(Photo : Dee Batch/YouTube screenshot)

There is no doubt that the highly anticipated AMD Radeon RX Vega GPU is going to revolutionize the gaming experience of gamers by offering high-end visual and enhanced graphics. Although the official AMD Radeon RX Vega release date has not yet been announced, a lot of rumors about the AMD Vega GPU specs and features have already making rounds on the internet.

According to TechFrag, AMD might unveil its high-end HBM2 (high-bandwidth memory) powered graphics cards in 4GB and 8GB options using its Vega architecture in the next few weeks. As per reports, the RX Vega GPU graphics card will be more powerful than last year's released AMD's RX series cards that were based on Polaris architecture coupled with its LiquidVR technology.

Notably, AMD's Polaris architecture-based RX series cards are no doubt capable of delivering good virtual reality experience. However, the fact remains that it is absolutely impossible to deliver VR-based fully immersive gaming performance without high-end memory support. It is expected that the upcoming AMD Radeon RX Vega GPU would definitely solve the issue as a next-gen graphics processing unit.

According to TweakTown, the AMD Radeon RX Vega teaser video was recently leaked online. The video showcases how the high-end graphics card would look like upon release.

Reddit user PeacefulFellow posted the 50-second-long teaser video of AMD Radeon RX Vega. The trailer displays the phrase "It's Got A Soul... It's Got A Brain... It's Almost... Human." It is to be noted that the teaser still remains unofficial.

As far as AMD Radeon RX Vega release date is concerned, it is expected that the high-end graphics card might get unveiled during the Computex Convention on May 30. There are also reports that claim AMD may debut the RX Vega at a special event before the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3 2017) that will kick off on June 13.

