Samsung Gear S3 Latest News & Update: Three New Gear S3 Watchfaces Get Introduced

Samsung has introduced three new activity-focused Gear S3 watchfaces, namely Outdoor, Sports and Travel.

It seems Samsung is in no mood to stop updating its popular Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch line. The tech giant has reportedly rolled out a latest Gear S3 update that introduces three new activity-focused watchfaces. These are Outdoor, Sports and Travel.

According to Wearable, the Samsung Gear S3 Outdoor watchface, which is especially designed for adventure lovers, features an altimeter, a barometer, a date and weather indicator, as well as a sunrise/sunset display that arches over the screen. The watchface also offers a dedicated night mode and the ability to preset altitude and atmospheric figures.

Notably, users will be able to access the app by just single-tapping on an indication. However, in order to customize various display-related settings, they will need to double-tap the app. The watchface is available in four color options. Samsung teamed up with Bear Grylls to showcase Outdoor watchface's useful features, Android Community reported.

The Samsung Sports watchface, which as the name suggests, is designed for sports lovers, and it includes a stopwatch, speedometer, heart rate monitor, altimeter and quick access to My Journey app for mapping out runs and rides. There is also a built-in alert function that will ensure that users do not exceed their preset activity level. Stunt biker Robbie Maddison showcased how the Samsung Gear S3 helps him in his training.

Last but not the least, there is the Samsung Travel watchface that shows dual-time indications of the time and temperature of the original place, as well as of the place where the user is traveling to. There is also easy access to the exchange rate. My Journey indication will show the distance traveled, and tapping on it will open a detailed map of the user's current location. The Follow Me series fame Russian travel photographer Murad Osmann and his wife Natalia were roped in to showcase how the Samsung Gear S3 helps them in their trips.

All the three new Samsung Gear S3 watchfaces are currently available on the Gear App Store.