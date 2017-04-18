iPhone 8 Latest News & Update: Fingerprint Sensor Could Cause Major Delay; Leaked 3D Sketch Shows Similarity With Previous Model

Apple's component suppliers are struggling with the iPhone 8’s fingerprint sensor and it might cause major delay.

The iPhone 8 is one of the most anticipated smartphones to arrive this year. Fans are expecting that the device is going to be unveiled this coming September. But Apple might have to delay the launch of its upcoming iPhone 8. Recent report claims that the reason for the delay is its major redesigning.

According to a CNET report, Apple's component suppliers are struggling with the iPhone 8's fingerprint sensor. Report says that Apple will be getting rid of the iPhone 8's home button to create a larger screen display. If Apple will get rid of the home button, the iPhone 8's fingerprint sensor will go under the phone's glass cover.

Pacific Crest Securities analysts claim that these manufacturing issues could result in shortages or delays for the iPhone 8's launch. If this issue continues, Apple might scrape the new fingerprint sensor for the device. If the new fingerprint sensor would not fit well, Apple might decide to move the sensor to the back of the phone just like the Samsung Galaxy S8.

According to MacRumors, the 3D design sketch of the upcoming iPhone 8 might have been leaked online. The leak shows that the iPhone 8 could measure 137.54 mm in height and 67.54 mm in width. It is nearly identical to the previous model's 138.3 mm in height and 67.1 mm in body width.

The said leaked sketch also shows narrow earpiece at the top of the iPhone 8's front. It also reveals several components such as cameras and sensors. The components might also include a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, small microphone, front camera and the rumored 3D sensor.

Until now, Apple has not commented on any of the iPhone 8's leaked features. The company also remains silent regarding its target release date of the device. But there is also an idea that the iPhone 8 would sport a small invisible screen on the back that displays notifications.