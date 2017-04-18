Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change Jupiter Samsung

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Microsoft Surface CloudBook Latest News & Update: Could Make Its Debut On May 2; Device Runs On Windows Cloud 10

Edward
First Posted: Apr 18, 2017 06:15 AM EDT
Microsoft Surface CloudBook
Microsoft Surface CloudBook running Windows 10 Cloud could make its debut at the company’s upcoming event this May 2, 2017 in New York.
(Photo : Technology/YouTube screenshot)

The giant tech company, Microsoft, recently announced that it will be hosting a software and hardware event this coming May 2, 2017, in New York.  Fans are expecting that the company will reveal some of its flagship products for this year, especially the much anticipated Microsoft Surface CloudBook running Windows 10 Cloud.

The main focus of the event is on education. So it seems like the company will not reveal the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 or Surface Book 2. The two devices have been around the rumor mill for ages, and it is not expected to make its debut on the event either. The company could use the event to unveil a midrange laptop like the Microsoft Surface CloudBook.

According to Venture Beat, Microsoft Surface CloudBook could run on Windows 10 Cloud. The device could also run applications that can be found on Windows Store, unless the user changes certain preferences in its settings. This idea is expected to make the device more secure compared to any other Microsoft devices.

The main thing that separates a regular Windows from a Windows Cloud is that Windows Cloud will only be able to run apps downloaded from the Windows Store. The restriction is quite similar to what separated the old Surface tablets, Surface RT and Surface 2 from regular Windows computer. This feature could have a lot of advantages for Microsoft Surface CloudBook in the long run.

According to a Mashable report, the Microsoft Surface CloudBook is an inexpensive computer that is primarily designed to run application from cloud. The device is said to directly respond to the rapid rise of ChromeBooks nowadays.

Report claims that the Microsoft Surface CloudBook can also run Win32 applications. There is no doubt that the CloudBook will have an Intel chip, but Windows Cloud will have a setting where users can easily restrict apps to Windows Store only, which will be set to default.

TagsMicrosoft Surface CloudBook, Microsoft Surface CloudBook News, Microsoft Surface CloudBook Update, Microsoft Surface

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Windows 10 Creators Update Adds ‘Game Mode’ Every Gamer Should Love; Update ...

Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Smartphones Are Not Microsoft's Th...

Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Ultimate Mobile Device Can Functio...

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Latest News & Update: Device Would Not Come With Major O...

Microsoft Surface CloudBook Latest News & Update: Could Make Its Debut On May 2;...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

NASA Launches Super Pressure Balloon From Wanaka, New Zealand

NASA's Super Pressure Balloon Aims To Detect Ultra-High Energy Cosmic Rays In Space
Bright Leonid Fireball

Lyrid Meteor Shower To Peak This Week
Mysterious Crack In Petermann Glacier

NASA Captures Photos Of Ominous Crack In One Of Greenland’s Largest Glaciers
Kilometer-Wide Asteroid 2014 JO25 Will Fly Past Earth On April 19

Massive Asteroid To Fly Past The Earth At Closest Approach This Month

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. AMD Radeon RX Vega Possible Specs, Release Date: Next-Gen Graphics Card Is ‘Almost Human’
  2. Apple MacBook Pro 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date Rumors: Laptop Likely To Feature High-End Specs
  3. Apple iMac 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date: Next Gen Desktop To Feature Intel Xeon E3 Processor
  1. Windows 10 Creators Update Adds ‘Game Mode’ Every Gamer Should Love; Update Only Limits To Some Windows 10 Mobile Devices
  2. Microsoft Surface CloudBook Latest News & Update: Could Make Its Debut On May 2; Device Runs On Windows Cloud 10
  3. Nintendo NES Classic Edition Stock Update: Here’s From Where To Grab The Last Available Units
  4. Google Pixel 2 Possible Specs, Release Date Update: Google In Talks With LG To Supply Flexible OLED Displays
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Imaging Dark Matter Through Gravitational Lensing May Help In Studying Galaxies

Imaging Dark Matter Through Gravitational Lensing May Help In Studying Galaxies, According To Scientists
Europa Plumes

Water Plumes Detected Again On Jupiter’s Moon Europa, Good Candidate To Search For Aliens
Europa Water Vapor Plumes - More Hubble Evidence

Venting Activity On Europa May Be Potential Sign Of Life
SpaceX To Launch Cameras To Capture Virtual Reality Videos Of Outer Space

SpaceX To Launch Cameras To Capture Virtual Reality Videos Of Outer Space
Real Time Analytics