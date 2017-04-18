Microsoft Surface CloudBook Latest News & Update: Could Make Its Debut On May 2; Device Runs On Windows Cloud 10

Microsoft Surface CloudBook running Windows 10 Cloud could make its debut at the company’s upcoming event this May 2, 2017 in New York.

(Photo : Technology/YouTube screenshot)

The giant tech company, Microsoft, recently announced that it will be hosting a software and hardware event this coming May 2, 2017, in New York. Fans are expecting that the company will reveal some of its flagship products for this year, especially the much anticipated Microsoft Surface CloudBook running Windows 10 Cloud.

The main focus of the event is on education. So it seems like the company will not reveal the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 or Surface Book 2. The two devices have been around the rumor mill for ages, and it is not expected to make its debut on the event either. The company could use the event to unveil a midrange laptop like the Microsoft Surface CloudBook.

According to Venture Beat, Microsoft Surface CloudBook could run on Windows 10 Cloud. The device could also run applications that can be found on Windows Store, unless the user changes certain preferences in its settings. This idea is expected to make the device more secure compared to any other Microsoft devices.

The main thing that separates a regular Windows from a Windows Cloud is that Windows Cloud will only be able to run apps downloaded from the Windows Store. The restriction is quite similar to what separated the old Surface tablets, Surface RT and Surface 2 from regular Windows computer. This feature could have a lot of advantages for Microsoft Surface CloudBook in the long run.

According to a Mashable report, the Microsoft Surface CloudBook is an inexpensive computer that is primarily designed to run application from cloud. The device is said to directly respond to the rapid rise of ChromeBooks nowadays.

Report claims that the Microsoft Surface CloudBook can also run Win32 applications. There is no doubt that the CloudBook will have an Intel chip, but Windows Cloud will have a setting where users can easily restrict apps to Windows Store only, which will be set to default.