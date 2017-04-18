Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change Jupiter Samsung

watchOS 3.2.2 Beta 3 Recently Launched For Developers' Testing On Minor Bug Fixes, Security Improvements

Edward
First Posted: Apr 18, 2017 06:00 AM EDT
watchOS 3.2.2 Beta 3
The third watchOS 3.2.2 beta has been recently launched with just some minor bugs fixed.
(Photo : iOS 10 Pro/YouTube screenshot)

Apple recently released the third watchOS 3.2.2 beta for developers testing. The latest watchOS update likely includes bug fixes and security improvements. A week before, the company launched the second watchOS 3.2.2 beta, and three weeks before that is the release of watchOS 3.2 that also introduced the new Theater Mode.

According to a MacRumors report, users can easily download the third watchOS 3.2.2 beta, through the Apple Watch application on the iPhone. Users must first go to General Settings then proceed to Software Update. Users should make sure that the Apple Watch has more than 50 percent of its battery.

Users should also make sure that their iPhones should be in range to completely update the Apple Watch to the third watchOS 3.2.2 beta. As of now, it is still not clear if the update introduces any new features for the Apple Watch because Apple does not typically provide release notes for betas.

The third watchOS 3.2.2 beta also requires an iPhone that is running on iOS 10 to install. The update is also exclusive to developers because there is no way to downgrade the software on an Apple Watch. The third beta is just a minor update that focuses primarily on bug fixes and no notable features were found.

Fans are hoping that Apple would add more features to the upcoming watchOS 3.2.2 beta before to completely update to watchOS 4. The Theater Mode on the previous update impressed fans with its ability to mute alerts and disable raise-to-wake plus SiriKit so that third-party applications can work with Siri, as per 9To5Mac.

The latest Apple Watch software update also brings new watch face colors that includes Nike custom colors, the previous developer betas do not have these. The third watchOS 3.2.2 beta also repositioned some of its emojis a little bit. Fans just hope that the upcoming new update to watchOS would bring useful features to the smartwatch.

