Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Samsung Jupiter Apple

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Moabosaurus: New Species Of Herbivorous Dinosaurs Discovered

Sam D
First Posted: Apr 17, 2017 06:38 AM EDT
Moabosaurus
Paleontologists have discovered a new species of dinosaurs in Moab, Utah.
(Photo : Brigham Young University/YouTube screenshot)

A new species of herbivorous dinosaurs has been discovered by palaeontologists. The newly discovered Moabosaurus that lived 125 million years ago belonged to the sauropods group of herbivores. Sauropods included giant dinosaurs with long necks and pillar-like legs such as Brachiosaurus and Brontosaurus.

The bones of the Moabosaurus were assembled using bones excavated over the past 40 years from a quarry near Arches National Park in Utah. The scientists feel that they are lucky to get anything out of the site because most of the bones that they have found were fragmentary. Only a small percentage of the bones were usable. “And that is why it took so long to get this animal put together,” researcher Brooks Britt from Utah’s Brigham Young University said in a statement. “We had to collect huge numbers of bones in order to get enough that were complete.”

According to a Zee News report, the Moabosaurus lived in the region during a period when Utah had lakes, streams and large trees. A previous study has suggested that a large number of dinosaurs, including the Moabosaurus, perished in a severe drought. The surviving dinosaurs trampled over the dead bodies and crushed their bones. The bones were transported a short distance after streams eroded the land, when the drought ended.

The newly discovered species of dinosaur is being said to be closely related to ones found in Tanzania and Spain. Researchers have implied that during that time period, there were still fragmentary physical connections between North America, Africa and Europe.

Incidentally, the Moabosaurus has been named in honor of the city of Moab in Utah because paleontologists feel that the area is a gold mine for dinosaur bones. In addition, the team of researchers has said that the state and the city were very supportive of the excavation efforts that have spanned over four decades.

TagsMoabosaurus, Dinosaur, Herbivores, Sauropods, Herbivorous Dinosaurs, Utah, Moab

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

New Dinosaur Alert! Unknown Species Of Titanosaur Discovered In Australia

Dinosaurs Were Killed By Sulfuric Acid Clouds That Made Earth Dark And Cold

Dinosaur-Fossils At 71 Million Years Old, Discovered During Antarctic Expedition

Dinosaurs Left Europe During Mesozoic Era

Dinosaurs On Its Way to Extinction Before Asteroid Collision, New Theory States

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Moabosaurus

Moabosaurus: New Species Of Herbivorous Dinosaurs Discovered
Mysterious Crack In Petermann Glacier

NASA Captures Photos Of Ominous Crack In One Of Greenland’s Largest Glaciers
Syringe Vending Machines To Be Installed In Nevada

Syringe Vending Machines To Be Installed In Nevada; Clean Syringes And Safe Sex Supplies To Be Distributed Free Of Cost
Kilometer-Wide Asteroid 2014 JO25 Will Fly Past Earth On April 19

Massive Asteroid To Fly Past The Earth At Closest Approach This Month

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Apple iMac 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date: Next Gen Desktop To Feature Intel Xeon E3 Processor
  2. Apple MacBook Pro 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date Rumors: Laptop Likely To Feature High-End Specs
  3. Nintendo NES Classic Edition Stock Update: Here’s From Where To Grab The Last Available Units
  1. Windows 10 Creators Update Adds ‘Game Mode’ Every Gamer Should Love; Update Only Limits To Some Windows 10 Mobile Devices
  2. Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Smartphones Are Not Microsoft's Thing; Ultimate Mobile Device Could Function As A Laptop
  3. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs, Release Update: Device Gets CCC Certification In China
  4. NASA Captures Photos Of Ominous Crack In One Of Greenland’s Largest Glaciers
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

What's Up For April 2017?

Watch The Lyrid Meteors Streak Across The Sky This Month
Europa Plumes

Water Plumes Detected Again On Jupiter’s Moon Europa, Good Candidate To Search For Aliens
Imaging Dark Matter Through Gravitational Lensing May Help In Studying Galaxies

Imaging Dark Matter Through Gravitational Lensing May Help In Studying Galaxies, According To Scientists
SpaceX To Launch Cameras To Capture Virtual Reality Videos Of Outer Space

SpaceX To Launch Cameras To Capture Virtual Reality Videos Of Outer Space
Real Time Analytics