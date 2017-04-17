Apple Offers iPad Air 2 As A Substitute To iPad 4 Brought In For Service

Apple iPad 4 owners who bring in their devices to Apple stores for service will get an iPad Air 2 as a substitute.

There is some good news for Apple iPad users. Recent reports suggest Apple iPad 4 owners who bring in their devices to Apple stores for service will get an iPad Air 2 as a substitute. Notably, the free upgrade will only be offered to those customers who are in need of a full replacement. This means that iPad 4 with minor repairs will not be eligible to get substituted for a newer iPad Air 2.

Apple is substituting iPad 4 for iPad Air 2 as stock of the already discontinued fourth-gen iPad is not available anymore. "Starting March 30th, iPad 4th generation whole unit repairs may be substituted to iPad Air 2," an internal memo as obtained by 9to5Mac reads.

The memo also clearly states that the staff should inform customers of the replacement unit's capacity as well as color. Notably, the iPad Air 2 has also been rolled out in a new gold color option. The iPad in question is currently available in 32GB and 128GB storage variants. The 16GB and 64GB models are not available anymore. At the time of replacement, users may receive a slight upgrade in storage.

According to Gadgets 360, although the Cupertino-based tech giant has also discontinued the iPad Air 2 recently, the same will keep shipping until the fourth-generation iPad supplies run out. As per Apple's policy, the company supports devices up to five years after their discontinuation. Thus, fourth-generation iPad users may continue to get repairs and services from Apple stores and authorized service providers.

On the other hand, upgrade of the fourth-generation iPad to an iPad Air 2 will vary. This depends on the stock of the device in specific regions. For those who want to bring in their iPad for servicing, it is advisable to check with Apple stores or authorized service providers if they are eligible for an upgrade.