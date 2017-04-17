Updated Hot Tags NASA Samsung Jupiter Apple Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Apple Offers iPad Air 2 As A Substitute To iPad 4 Brought In For Service

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 17, 2017 06:29 AM EDT
Apple Offers iPad Air 2 As A Substitute To iPad 4 Brought In For Service
Apple iPad 4 owners who bring in their devices to Apple stores for service will get an iPad Air 2 as a substitute.
(Photo : Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

There is some good news for Apple iPad users. Recent reports suggest Apple iPad 4 owners who bring in their devices to Apple stores for service will get an iPad Air 2 as a substitute. Notably, the free upgrade will only be offered to those customers who are in need of a full replacement. This means that iPad 4 with minor repairs will not be eligible to get substituted for a newer iPad Air 2.

Apple is substituting iPad 4 for iPad Air 2 as stock of the already discontinued fourth-gen iPad is not available anymore. "Starting March 30th, iPad 4th generation whole unit repairs may be substituted to iPad Air 2," an internal memo as obtained by 9to5Mac reads.

The memo also clearly states that the staff should inform customers of the replacement unit's capacity as well as color. Notably, the iPad Air 2 has also been rolled out in a new gold color option. The iPad in question is currently available in 32GB and 128GB storage variants. The 16GB and 64GB models are not available anymore. At the time of replacement, users may receive a slight upgrade in storage.

According to Gadgets 360, although the Cupertino-based tech giant has also discontinued the iPad Air 2 recently, the same will keep shipping until the fourth-generation iPad supplies run out. As per Apple's policy, the company supports devices up to five years after their discontinuation. Thus, fourth-generation iPad users may continue to get repairs and services from Apple stores and authorized service providers.

On the other hand, upgrade of the fourth-generation iPad to an iPad Air 2 will vary. This depends on the stock of the device in specific regions. For those who want to bring in their iPad for servicing, it is advisable to check with Apple stores or authorized service providers if they are eligible for an upgrade.

TagsApple iPad 4, Apple iPad 2, Apple iPad 4 Substitute

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

iPad 2017 Latest News & Update: Device Comes With Affordable Price For An Apple ...

Apple 9.7-inch iPad, RED iPhone 7, RED iPhone 7 Plus Available At Stores Now

Next Generation Apple iPad Pro 2 [VIDEO]: Release Date Set In March 2017! Check ...

iPad Air 3 Specs, Price & Release Date: Device Expected To Launch In March 2017 ...

Samsung Galaxy S8 Latest News & Update: Why The Company Created Bixby If There I...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Moabosaurus

Moabosaurus: New Species Of Herbivorous Dinosaurs Discovered
Mysterious Crack In Petermann Glacier

NASA Captures Photos Of Ominous Crack In One Of Greenland’s Largest Glaciers
Syringe Vending Machines To Be Installed In Nevada

Syringe Vending Machines To Be Installed In Nevada; Clean Syringes And Safe Sex Supplies To Be Distributed Free Of Cost
Kilometer-Wide Asteroid 2014 JO25 Will Fly Past Earth On April 19

Massive Asteroid To Fly Past The Earth At Closest Approach This Month

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Apple iMac 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date: Next Gen Desktop To Feature Intel Xeon E3 Processor
  2. Apple MacBook Pro 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date Rumors: Laptop Likely To Feature High-End Specs
  3. Nintendo NES Classic Edition Stock Update: Here’s From Where To Grab The Last Available Units
  1. Windows 10 Creators Update Adds ‘Game Mode’ Every Gamer Should Love; Update Only Limits To Some Windows 10 Mobile Devices
  2. Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Smartphones Are Not Microsoft's Thing; Ultimate Mobile Device Could Function As A Laptop
  3. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs, Release Update: Device Gets CCC Certification In China
  4. NASA Captures Photos Of Ominous Crack In One Of Greenland’s Largest Glaciers
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

What's Up For April 2017?

Watch The Lyrid Meteors Streak Across The Sky This Month
Europa Plumes

Water Plumes Detected Again On Jupiter’s Moon Europa, Good Candidate To Search For Aliens
Imaging Dark Matter Through Gravitational Lensing May Help In Studying Galaxies

Imaging Dark Matter Through Gravitational Lensing May Help In Studying Galaxies, According To Scientists
SpaceX To Launch Cameras To Capture Virtual Reality Videos Of Outer Space

SpaceX To Launch Cameras To Capture Virtual Reality Videos Of Outer Space
Real Time Analytics