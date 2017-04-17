Windows 10 Creators Update Adds ‘Game Mode’ Every Gamer Should Love; Update Only Limits To Some Windows 10 Mobile Devices

The Windows 10 Creators update adds a lot of exciting features and improvements, like the “Game Mode,” and Microsoft Edge changes.

(Photo : Windows Central/YouTube screenshot)

Windows 10 has been recently updated, and Microsoft calls it "Windows 10 Creators Update." The new update brings a lot of improvements to Microsoft's software. The update simply made a lot of things easier.

According to Paul Thurrott's blogspot, the Windows 10 Creators Update certainly has its highs and lows. Some people even find it hard using their PC after the recent update. One of the changes the update has made and users should appreciate is the Microsoft Edge. Thurrott claims that the software is useful than ever. Microsoft Edge also continues to offer unique features that are not found anywhere.

With the new update, the Microsoft Edge now offers a battery life advantage over several competing browsers on Windows 10. The new feature is very useful for people who travel a lot or want to work on the go. Windows 10 Creators Update also gives the users one-of-a-kind gaming experience.

The new update also brings in the new feature called "Game Mode." The new mode improves the gaming performance of low-end PCs. All the user needs to do is click the "Game Mode" check box to make it work. The Windows 10 Creators Update is probably one of the biggest leaps the company has made.

Microsoft also has a new Gaming interface added into Settings as well, so users would not find it hard to set up up their PC before getting into the game. The Windows 10 Creators Update also provides a central location for game-related customization. In addition, there is a new version of the Xbox application that supports new Windows 10 and Xbox Live features.

According to an Engadget report, the Windows 10 Creators Update is available for any Windows 10 PC users. Unfortunately, the update is not available for phone users. Only some of Windows 10 mobile devices will receive the Creators Update when it is ready.