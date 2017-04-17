Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Samsung Jupiter Apple

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Possible Specs, Release Update: Announcement In May Event Unlikely

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 17, 2017 05:10 AM EDT
Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Possible Specs, Release Update
The Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is unlikely to get announced at Microsoft's May 2 event.
(Photo : LinusTechTips/YouTube screenshot)

It is officially confirmed that Microsoft is holding a hardware event in New York City on May 2, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. ET. The question that is bothering Microsoft fans is whether or not the tech giant will announce the highly anticipated Microsoft Surface Pro 5 at the event.

While usually the software giant uses these kinds of events to announce new Surface hardware, the same is not going to happen this time. According to The Christian Post, the eagerly awaited Surface Pro 5 tablet is unlikely to debut at the said event. It is speculated that the upcoming #MicrosoftEDU event will focus on Windows 10 and Surface offerings that will mainly cater to the education sector.

However, according to Forbes, this is the right time for Microsoft to update its popular Surface Pro line of hybrid tablets. Notably, the Pro line received no hardware updates since late 2015. So, announcing a new Surface Pro device with the most upgraded specs including Intel's latest Kaby Lake processor will help Microsoft gain an edge over its competitors.

Talking about Microsoft Surface Pro 5's possible specs, the device is expected to feature an improved display, Intel's latest Kaby Lake architecture, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, a revamped Surface Pen stylus with wireless charging feature and a lightweight aluminum body. There are also reports that claim the upcoming Surface Pro 5 will keep the Surface Connect port, the power connector that is found on the current-gen Surface Pro 4 and the Surface Book. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 release date is expected to be scheduled sometime in the second half of 2017, possibly in October.

Microsoft has not yet officially announced anything about the next-gen Surface Pro 5 specs, release date or pricing details. Thus, it is advised that readers should take the information with a hefty pinch of salt.

