Pomegranate Juice Could Lower Blood Pressure And Enhance Memory, Study Says

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Apr 17, 2017 05:20 AM EDT
17 "Benefits Of Pomegranate Juice"
Pomegranate juice could reduce blood pressure, inhibit the growth of cancer cells and improve the verbal and visual memory of the elderly.
(Photo : Benefits Video/YouTube screenshot)

A new study indicates that drinking pomegranate juice has many health benefits. These include lowering blood pressure, enhancing memory in elderly, reduces inflammatory reactions and limit the cancer cell growth.

The findings of the study were printed in the journal Pharmacological Research. The researchers have examined eight randomized placebos controlled studies to come up with the health benefits of pomegranate juice.

Pomegranate juice is extracted from the pomegranate, which is a fruit that belongs to a family of Lythraceae that is a fruit-bearing deciduous shrub. The tree bears pomegranate fruit in the Northern Hemisphere from September to February. In Southern Hemisphere, it is in season from March to May. The fruit is not only used in juice blends but also in cooking, baking, smoothies, wine, cocktails and meal garnishes.

Pomegranate originated in the modern-day Iran. On the other hand, this is cultivated in India and Mediterranean. In the 16th century, it was introduced in Spanish America and later in California. Currently, it is also cultivated in Central Asia, Middle East, north and tropical Africa, Indian subcontinent, Caucasus region, Mediterranean Basin, Arizona and some parts of southeast Asia.

In the study, the scientists examined the average systolic and diastolic blood pressure levels of those individuals who were drinking pomegranate juice and those who were not drinking it. The higher number of systolic blood pressure levels is around 120 millimeters of mercury (mmHg). Meanwhile, the lower lumber is the diastolic number of 80 mmHg on average, according to Business Insider.

The results showed that drinking pomegranate juice lowered the systolic blood pressure by almost 5 mmHg and the diastolic blood pressure by 2 mmHg. The diastolic blood pressure is difficult to bring down. A person has to drink more than three glasses a day and for a sustained period to get the diastolic blood pressure.

Pomegranate juice contains antioxidant polyphenols that could lower blood pressure. It also has some anti-inflammatory properties that could stop the growth of cancer cells and relieve the symptoms of arthritis. It could also control the inflammation in the dental gingival border that lessens gingivitis and periodontitis. Eight ounces of pomegranate juice daily could also enhance verbal and visual memory in the elderly. 

Tagspomegranate juice, anti-oxidants, anti-inflammatory, systolic blood pressure, diastolic blood pressure

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

