Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change Jupiter Samsung

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

New 3D-Printing Method That Uses Extraterrestrial Dust, Helpful For Future Colonization Of Mars Or Moon

Sam D
First Posted: Apr 15, 2017 06:30 AM EDT
New 3D-Printing Method That Uses Martian, Lunar Dust
UAE had announced its Mars colonization plan a while ago by unveiling the Mars 2117 Project. Will colonies like the one proposed by the UAE use 3D-printing to make structures with extraterrestrial dust?


(Photo : GoingViral/YouTube screenshot)

A team of researchers has fashioned a new 3D-printing technique that can be used to make everything, from small equipment to large buildings. Now, here comes the really interesting part -- the raw material needed for creating all of these things will be extraterrestrial dust from Mars or the Moon! The cool technology will allow humans to go ahead with space colonization plans as colonies can be built on alien worlds with limited surrounding resources.

According to The Indian Express report, a research team from the U.S.’ Northwestern University has demonstrated the capability to 3D-print structures with lunar and Martian dust simulants. The researchers used an extension of a 3D-painting process that had been earlier used by them to print graphene and carbon nanotubes, hyperelastic bone, metals and alloys.

“For places like other moons and planets, where resources are limited, people would need to use what is available on that planet in order to survive,” said Ramille Shah, from Northwestern’s McCormick School of Engineering. “Our 3D paints really open up the ability to print different structural or functional objects to make habitats beyond Earth.” The research has been published in the journal Scientific Reports.

Incidentally, the lunar and Martian dust simulants, which are NASA approved, have sizes, particle shapes and compositions similar to the dust found on the surface of the Moon and Mars. The researchers created the Martian and lunar 3D paints with the respective simulant dust, a series of simple solvents and biopolymer. After which, a simple extrusion process was used to 3D paint them. The structures made with the technique are more than 90 percent dust in weight.

Interestingly, in spite of being created with rigid micro-rocks, the 3D-painted material is tough yet elastic and flexible -- same as rubber. This is also the first example of soft and rubber-like material that has resulted from Martian and lunar simulant materials.

Furthermore, the materials created with the technology, using extraterrestrial dust simulants, can be folded, rolled, cut or shaped after being 3D-painted, if one wants to do so. The researchers feel that in 3D-painting technology’s broader context, the development of the technique shows the potential of using a 3D printer on another world to make structures from various kinds of materials.

Tags3D-printing technique, Extraterrestrial Dust, Extraterrestrial Dust Simulant, 3D-painting, Mars colonization, Moon colonization

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Rocket Engine With 3D Print Launched By University Students

Magnetic 3D Bioprinter Being Developed By Russian Scientists For Space Use

Elon Musk On His Plan To Establish A ‘City On Mars’ And Unveil A Megashuttle...

Humans To Become Martians In 100 Years? UAE To Build First City On The Red Plane...

Cassini Spacecraft Captures Stunning Close-Ups Of Saturn’s ‘Flying Saucer Mo...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Galilean Moons Of Jupiter

NASA Approves Instruments For European Space Agency’s Jupiter Mission ‘JUICE’
Artist's Conception Of New Planet

Jupiter’s Great Red Spot Has A Sibling
NASA, SpaceX Work Together On Mars Mission

NASA: Mars Orion Spacecraft Missions Might Be Delayed Due To Technical, Budget Challenges
Kilometer-Wide Asteroid 2014 JO25 Will Fly Past Earth On April 19

Massive Asteroid To Fly Past The Earth At Closest Approach This Month

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Apple iMac 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date: Next Gen Desktop To Feature Intel Xeon E3 Processor
  2. Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Smartphones Are Not Microsoft's Thing; Ultimate Mobile Device Could Function As A Laptop
  3. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs, Release Update: Device Gets CCC Certification In China
  1. Japan Wants To Drill Into The Earth’s Mantle Through The Ocean Floor
  2. Apple Watch Series 3 Possible Specs, Release Date Rumor Roundup
  3. Only 1 In 3 Autistic Teens Has A Driver's Licence
  4. Samsung Gear S3 ‘Value Pack Update’ Released; Company Focuses On Health Platform; Gear S3 Huge Price Drop In UK!
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Enceladus

NASA Announcement: Saturn’s Moon ‘Enceladus’ Can Host Alien Life!
A Pink Moon Is Coming -- But What Is That?

Watch The April's 'Pink Moon' That Will Gleam Gracefully This Week
What's Up For April 2017?

Watch The Lyrid Meteors Streak Across The Sky This Month
YouTube Dark Mode

YouTube ‘Dark Mode’: Here’s How To Easily Turn On The New Mode
Real Time Analytics