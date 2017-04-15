Nintendo NES Classic Edition Stock Update: Here’s From Where To Grab The Last Available Units

Nintendo has stopped production of the popular Nintendo Classic Edition console.

(Photo : Gameranx/YouTube screenshot)

Now that Nintendo has finally announced that it has stopped production of the popular Nintendo Classic Edition console, people are leaving no stone unturned to find out from where they can buy the Nintendo NES Classic Edition last units.

According to Kotaku, the company has confirmed that the last shipments of the NES Classic Edition console will be made available to buy from the retailers throughout this month. However, once the stock dries up, no new consoles will be rolled out to the retailers. In addition, Nintendo will also discontinue the NES Classic Controller.

"Throughout April, NOA territories will receive the last shipments of Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition systems for this year," a Nintendo representative told IGN.

The representative stated that the NES Classic Edition was not intended to be a long-term product. However, considering the high demand for the gaming console, the company did add extra shipments to their original plans.

The outcome of the announcement is that price of the remaining NES Classic Edition units with various online retailers have increased manifolds. The NES reseller price has increased by more than $200 post announcement. The NES Classic is available to buy online as well as in stores.

People who have not yet purchased a NES Classic Edition, this is definitely the last chance for them to grab one. Here is update on where enthusiasts can buy the Nintendo NES Classic Edition for now. The gaming console is available in stock with major online retailers including Amazon, Ebay, Gamestop and BrickSeek.

Amazon is selling the Nintendo NES Classic Edition for $295 with an additional $3.99 in shipping expenses. Notably, at the time of writing, only two more units are left that are offered for less than $300, the rest are available for more than $300. EBay has the consoles in stock for over $250. Target and Toys R Us are selling the console only at their local stores. They are not selling them online.