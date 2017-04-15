YouTube ‘Dark Mode’: Here’s How To Easily Turn On The New Mode

YouTube is reportedly testing a new Dark Mode that will enable users to activate a dimmer backdrop.

Watching videos on YouTube at night sometimes irritates the eyes due to the bright white backdrop of the video service's page. Taking note of the issue, YouTube is reportedly testing a new Dark Mode that will enable users to activate a dimmer backdrop suitable for night-time viewing. By turning on the Dark Mode, users will be able to experience the platform on an all-black backdrop instead of the current all-white screen.

According to The Verge, the new mode was recently discovered by a Reddit user. Once a user activates the Dark Mode, the theme will get applied to the entire website including the homepage, subscription page, videos and even the channel. Notably, the newly discovered mode is currently available on the most recent version of Google Chrome only. So, in order to experience the new layout, users will need to make sure that they have the most updated version of Google Chrome or at least version 57 or higher, BGR reported.

Users can follow the below listed steps to activate the YouTube Dark Mode in Chrome. They will need to get signed in to YouTube before going ahead with the steps.

1. Press Ctrl + Shift + I on Windows or Option + Command + I on Mac to open Chrome's Developer Tools panel.

2. On the panel that opens, click on the console tab.

3. Copy and paste the code "document.cookie="VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE=fPQ4jCL6EiE" into the console and then press enter.

4. Close the Developer Tools panel and refresh the page.

5. Now click the YouTube profile picture, select "Dark Mode" from the dropdown and finally toggle the switch to enable the Dark Mode. Turning the mode on will switch off YouTube's light switch.

Notably, users will need to reactivate Dark Mode when they restart Chrome. Youtube is yet to officially announce the new feature.