OnePlus 5 Specs, Price & Release Date Update: Upcoming OnePlus Flagship Spotted Online

OnePlus 5 spotted listed on the website of China's Radio Regulation Authority.

(Photo : Marques Brownlee/YouTube screenshot)

The hype around OnePlus' highly anticipated next-gen flagship smartphone, possibly dubbed as OnePlus 5, is growing manifolds. Rumors and leaks surrounding the OnePlus 5 specs, features, price and possible release date have already flooded the internet.

According to BGR, the OnePlus 3/3T successor has been recently spotted listed on the website of China's Radio Regulation Authority, with the model number "OnePlus A5000." Notably, the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T carried model numbers A3000 and A3010. So, there are high chances that the OnePlus 5 would come out with the model number "OnePlus A5000."

Yep, that OnePlus A5000 is real. Guess this really is the OnePlus 5. (seen at MIIT, Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) pic.twitter.com/JMHfGK6D4s — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) April 13, 2017

Apparently, number four is considered unlucky in the Chinese culture. So, this might be the reason that the smartphone maker has decided to name the handset as OnePlus 5 and not 4. It is to be noted that Vivo also named the V3 successor as V5 instead of V4.

Talking about OnePlus 5 specs and features, the smartphone is expected to pack an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 along with the Adreno 540 GPU, a 5.5-inch dual-curved edge AMOLED display, an FHD 1080p display resolution, dual-edged display, 8GB RAM, a 3,000 mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone, The Indian Express reported. The handset is rumored to feature a ceramic body and flaunt a sleek design with thinner bezels. In terms of camera, the smartphone is expected to get a 23-megapixel dual-lens camera with optical image stabilization and a 16MP front camera.

As far as OnePlus 5 release date is concerned, the handset is rumored to get unveiled toward the end of Q2 2017, most probably sometime in June 2017. If rumors are to be believed, OnePlus 5 might come out with a price tag that will be no higher than $500.

OnePlus is yet to officially announce the OnePlus 5 specs, release date and price details. So, readers are advised to take the rumors with a grain of salt.