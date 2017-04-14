Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change Microsoft Jupiter

Oppo R11 Possible Specs, Release Date Rumor RoundUp: Handset Tipped To Get Dual Camera Setup

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 14, 2017 04:22 AM EDT
Oppo R11 Possible Specs, Release Date Rumor Roundup
Oppo is expected to announce its next flagship smartphone, possibly dubbed as Oppo R11, in June 2017.
Smartphone maker Oppo is expected to announce its next flagship smartphone, possibly dubbed as Oppo R11, very soon. The handset is expected to be launched in two variants, same as its predecessor the R9 and R9+ that were launched last year. Although nothing about the handset has been officially announced, a number of rumors and leaks about Oppo R11 specs, release date and possible price have already started hitting the web.

According to Digital Trends, the Oppo R11 specs were recently leaked in the form of GFXBench listing. As per the listing, the R11 will feature a 5.5-inch FHD display, while its bigger sibling, the R11+, will feature a 6-inch display. The handsets will be powered by a Snapdragon octa-core processor clocked at 2.2 GHz, which could possibly be the Snapdragon 626 SoC. The handset will offer 4GB RAM.

In the GFXBench listing, there is just one 64GB internal memory variant listed of which 47GB will be user-available. The smartphone will run the Google's latest Android Nougat 7.1.1 OS out-of-the-box.

In terms of camera, the Oppo R11 is expected to get a whopping 19 megapixels front camera and 15 megapixels rear camera. Although the listing does not mention about a dual-camera setup on the phone, there are many reports that claim the upcoming Oppo handset will come with dual-camera setup either at the front or back, BGR reported. It remains to be seen if the R11 becomes the first Oppo device to get a dual-camera setup.

As far as Oppo R11 release date is concerned, the smarrphone is expected to get a China launch some time in June that will be followed by a global launch. The handset is rumored to compete with Xiaomi's soon-to-be-launched Xiaomi Mi 6.

Oppo has not yet announced anything about Oppo R11 specs, release date or pricing details. Thus, readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

