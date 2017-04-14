Samsung Galaxy X Features, Release Date: Samsung's First Dual-Screen Bendable Smartphone To Be Next Front Runner? [Rumors]

Samsung Galaxy X may be the first dual-screen bendable smartphone by Samsung.

(Photo : Present Tech/YouTube screenshot)

After the success of the bezel-less displays, Samsung reportedly plans on developing the first dual-screen bendable smartphone. The phone, which has been rumored to be named as Samsung Galaxy X, is noted to be in its final testing stages. Samsung is expected to launch the prototype by the end of June 2017.

While there is still no confirmation on whether the phone will be out for a worldwide release in the future, the South Korean giant did appear to order a production of 2,000 to 3,000 units for mass testing, The Investor reported. The Samsung Galaxy X features of an intuitive design (leaked through a patent) with two OLED screens connected with a hinge in the middle, thus making the device bendable up to 180 degrees. Further reports on Samsung's acquiring the "Galaxy X" trademark has also been confirmed that brings up the possibility for the device to launch in the future.

Samsung Galaxy X Release Date Rumors

Rumors related to the Samsung Galaxy X release date speculate that the upcoming dual-screen bendable smartphone may witness a release later this year, Android Central reported. However, concerning the testing going on with the prototype, that is unlikely to happen this year. Another report notes of the Galaxy X to come out in 2019, Hot Hardware reported.

The Samsung Galaxy X, which is a possible prototype for the company's ongoing Project Valley program, is expected for release only after the final design is confirmed. Kim Tae-Woong, the display head engineer at Samsung, noted that the bezel-free displays in the current front runners (Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+) are already quite popular, which is why there is still time for more research on bendable displays. This confirms the possibility for the Samsung Galaxy X release date in later years.

Readers are requested to take this rumors with a grain of salt until there is an official confirmation regarding the bendable smartphone in the future.