Samsung Galaxy S8 Latest News & Update: Iris Scanning Feature Better Than FBI’s Fingerprinting Tech

The Samsung Galaxy S8's iris scanning feature is better than the FBI’s fingerprinting technology.

(Photo : Samsung Mobile/YouTube screenshot)

A lot of tech enthusiasts are impressed after Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus phones last March. This is because of the advanced and impressive features of the smartphone. Recent reports claim that the Samsung Galaxy S8's iris scanning feature is even better than the FBI's fingerprinting technology.

An iris scanner is more secure compared to any other security features. According to a Business Insider report, the FBI is using 13 points of identification every fingerprint. So with all 10 fingers, a person has 130 unique identifiers.

The Samsung Galaxy S8's iris scanner, on the other hand, can register up to 200 identifying features from a single eye. This means that there are 400 identifying features from both a person's eyes. The iris scanner feature can also identify tiny ridges on one's iris. The iris scanner can pick up details using a near-infrared filter to pronounce those ridges so they can be accurately registered.

Unlike Apple, Samsung is adept at handling multiple products where price and performance are in close proximity. According to Forbes, the company has made a six-month gap launch date between the Note and the Galaxy S8 range. The modulation of the phablet and smartphone lines has served the company well in staying at the cutting edge of technology and satisfying different groups of users.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 is probably one of the most successful devices that the company has ever launched. Earlier this week, Samsung officially announced that the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus pre-orders are outpacing the previous generation models.

As for now, Samsung remained tight-lipped regarding its global pre-sales figures for Samsung Galaxy S8. But Samsung has now shared pre-order numbers for the local market in South Korea. Samsung will likely make a statement to local rival LG, which already began selling its new flagship phone, the LG G6.