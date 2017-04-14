Nokia 9 Latest News & Update: Impressive Features Could Cause Delay; Phone Could Rival The iPhone 8 Or Galaxy S8

The Nokia 9 could rival the other giant company’s flagship phone like Apple’s iPhone 8 or Samsung's Galaxy S8.

(Photo : TechTalkTV/YouTube screenshot)

The flagship phone Nokia 9 is expected to hit the market some time in July 2017. Several Nokia supporters are expecting that the device will be durable, and it might also come with a thin body and elegant design. Several reports claim that the Nokia 9 specs could also rival other company's flagship phone such as Apple's iPhone 8.

According to BGR, the Nokia 9 smartphone is expected to feature a 1.9 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, just like the Samsung Galaxy S8. As for now, only the Samsung Galaxy S8 smartphone has the access to Qualcomm's newest high-end chips.

Report claims that the smartphone, Nokia 9, will be running on the latest Android operating system, the Android Nougat 7.1.2. The company also improved the Nokia 9's security features by adding an iris scanner and fingerprint scanner.

With Nokia 9's rumored specs, these only show that the company is not planning to settle down anytime soon. Nokia also managed to make a huge comeback by releasing three Android-powered smartphones. The company also reincarnated the legendary Nokia 3310 that took the world by storm.

Nokia is very well known to produce phones that would not die easily. According to an OppTrends report, the Nokia 9 smartphone might get a 3800 mAh battery capacity. But even though the phone will have a huge charge, users do not need to worry because it will also have QuickCharge 4 support feature. However, the Nokia 9 battery will be non-removable.

The Nokia 9 will also feature an amazing camera. Users who love to take pictures will surely love its 22MP rear dual-lens camera that can record 4K videos in high definition. The front camera will be a 12MP with dual-tone LED flash. Advanced camera features like geotagging is also included. The feature came from a German optical systems manufacturer that is Nokia's collaborative partner, Carl Zeiss.

The Nokia 9 display will be a 5.5-inch Quad HD QLED, and its pixel density is expected to reach 534 PPI. Sensors like ambient light, gyroscope, fingerprint identity sensor, proximity sensor and accelerometer are also included.