Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change Microsoft Jupiter

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Nintendo Switch Jailbreak Update: Hackers Claim Homebrewed Switch To Be Much Easier To Achieve Than Sony's

Jai Sabharwal
First Posted: Apr 14, 2017 04:03 AM EDT
Nintendo Switch Jailbreak Update
John Cena, WWE Superstar, hosts Nintendo Switch in Unexpected Places for the Nintendo Switch system on Feb. 23, 2017 at Blue Cloud Movie Ranch in Santa Clarita, California.
(Photo : John Sciulli/Getty Images)

No matter how shielded a console is, hackers keep looking for ways to break through the system. Hackers claim that Nintendo Switch Jailbreak update may not take much time to come out as the system is not that hard to crack as much as the Sony's PS4 gaming console.

Nintendo did launch its HackerOne program in December 2016 that offers rewards ranging from $100 to $20,000 for locating exploits and bugs in its 3DS variant. The step had to be taken due to extensive piracy on Nintendo's vulnerable gaming consoles like the Wii U and 3DS.

The HackerOne program did manage to find a few exploits and bugs for which the volunteers were rewarded. Thus, the company decided to carry on the program to the Switch. However, a future Nintendo Switch Jailbreak update is not that difficult, and potential hackers noted that the console may be homebrewed anytime soon.

A hacker named Stan noted in an interview with Kotaku that there is a high possibility of Nintendo Switch Jailbreak update to come out soon. He further noted that Switches are going to be homebrewed as Nintendo is nowhere close to Sony's gaming console when it comes to protecting their IP and consoles from hacking and exploits. Stan noted that Nintendo Switch is not different from the previous variants brought by the company.

Moreover, Gizmodo reported that there is already an iOS jailbreaking tool that has been able to discover the vulnerability of the Nintendo Switch. Subreddit named Wii U Hacks' moderator Curtisy1 noted that the Switch may not face as much of a problem with piracy and homebrew as the 3DS did. However, he further quoted that if Nintendo Switch Jailbreak update happens, then the company's front runner console may be termed as "Wii u 2.0 with cool things happening but massive loss of interest as well."

TagsNintendo Switch Jailbreak, Nintendo Switch Jailbreak update, Nintendo Switch Hack, Nintendo Switch Updates, Sony ps4 HACK, Homebreed Nintendo Switch, HackerOne program, Wii U, 3DS

Â©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Nintendo Switch Stock Update: New Games To Be Revealed At E3 2017

New Nintendo Switch Update Revealed: Offers In-Game Improvements & Minor Bug Fix...

Microsoft â€˜Xbox One Scorpioâ€™: The Number One Console For â€˜High-Quality VRâ...

Nintendo Switch (NX) Release Date, Updates: Nintendo Delaying Console's Launch A...

â€˜Final Fantasy 7â€™ Remake Latest News, Rumors, Updates: Square Enix To Unveil...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Space Debris

Space Debris To Bring Catastrophic Results For Satellites, Humans; ESA Releases Video
Dark Matter Web

First-Ever Image Of Dark Matter Web Revealed!
Artist's Conception Of New Planet

Jupiterâ€™s Great Red Spot Has A Sibling
Kilometer-Wide Asteroid 2014 JO25 Will Fly Past Earth On April 19

Massive Asteroid To Fly Past The Earth At Closest Approach This Month

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Japan Wants To Drill Into The Earthâ€™s Mantle Through The Ocean Floor
  2. Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Smartphones Are Not Microsoft's Thing; Ultimate Mobile Device Could Function As A Laptop
  3. Apple iMac 2017 Possible Specs, Release Date: Next Gen Desktop To Feature Intel Xeon E3 Processor
  1. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs, Release Update: Device Gets CCC Certification In China
  2. Samsung Gear S3 â€˜Value Pack Updateâ€™ Released; Company Focuses On Health Platform; Gear S3 Huge Price Drop In UK!
  3. Random Find Leads To Discovery Of Prehistoric Sea Creature
  4. First-Ever Image Of Dark Matter Web Revealed!
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

What's Up For April 2017?

Watch The Lyrid Meteors Streak Across The Sky This Month
Boeing's New Spacesuit

New Spacesuit For Astronauts With Touchscreen Gloves; Boeing Hints At Using Them For Orbital Missions In 2018
Can Two-Star Systems Like Tatooineâ€™s Exist?

Earth-Like â€˜Tatooineâ€™ Planets With Two Suns Could Host Life
A Pink Moon Is Coming -- But What Is That?

Watch The April's 'Pink Moon' That Will Gleam Gracefully This Week
Real Time Analytics