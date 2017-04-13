Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change Earth Jupiter

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Space Debris To Bring Catastrophic Results For Satellites, Humans; ESA Releases Video

Sam D
First Posted: Apr 13, 2017 06:10 AM EDT
Space Debris
A video released by ESA shows the dangers that space debris poses to satellites and humans.
(Photo : BBC Newsnight/YouTube screenshot)

The European Space Agency (ESA) has recently released a video that warns of the dangers that cosmic debris pose to satellites and even astronauts. ESA feels that space debris is leading to an imminent danger that could bring catastrophic results for man-made technology and objects. The space agency also fears that the space trash may have an effect similar to an exploding grenade on the human-made objects in space, including the International Space Station (ISS).

According to a News Nation report, international scientists will have a meeting in Darmstadt, Germany, next week during the seventh European Conference on Space Debris. The object of the conference, to be held at ESA’s European Space Operations Centre from April 18 to April 21, would be to discuss the issue of how space debris that float in the Earth’s orbit could lead to a disastrous collision in space. The scientists will talk about debris avoidance tactics, concepts to remove the debris and how to avoid creating more space trash.

In the video released by ESA, Head of Space Debris Office Holger Krag is shown talking about the impact that could be generated if, or when, space debris collides with a satellite. “It is not comparable to a gunshot. The energy contained in a one centimetre particle hitting a satellite at that velocity, roughly corresponds to an exploding grenade,” Krag said. “These collisions generate more fragments, and these fragments are candidates for new collisions to come.”

Incidentally, more than 4,900 space launches have taken place since 1957, which have left millions of objects behind in space. Of these millions of objects, nearly 94 percent do not serve any useful purpose anymore and only 4 percent of these are working spacecrafts. 64 percent of the space junk comprises of fragments from collisions, explosions or breakups of rocket bodies or satellites.

TagsSpace Debris, Space Trash, Space Junk, European Space Agency, ESA, European Conference on Space Debris

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Space Junk Crowds Earth’s Orbit Yet People Don’t See It In Photos Of Earth, ...

Space Needs 'Standards And Norms’ To Tackle Space Debris Problem, Pentagon Off...

China’s Space Station Tiangong-1 'Out Of Control', Debris Could Hit US

US Air Force Building ‘Space Fence’ To Keep American Satellites Safe

Space Debris Cracks Window of International Space Station

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Can Two-Star Systems Like Tatooine’s Exist?

Earth-Like ‘Tatooine’ Planets With Two Suns Could Host Life
Space Debris

Space Debris To Bring Catastrophic Results For Satellites, Humans; ESA Releases Video
Artist's Conception Of New Planet

Jupiter’s Great Red Spot Has A Sibling
Kilometer-Wide Asteroid 2014 JO25 Will Fly Past Earth On April 19

Massive Asteroid To Fly Past The Earth At Closest Approach This Month

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Japan Wants To Drill Into The Earth’s Mantle Through The Ocean Floor
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs, Release Update: Device Gets CCC Certification In China
  3. LG V30 Specs & Features Update: Leaked Images Hint A Secondary Display With Dual-Lens Selfie Camera
  1. Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Ultimate Mobile Device Can Function As Tablet Or PC? Spotify Ended Development With Windows Phone
  2. Samsung Gear S3 ‘Value Pack Update’ Released; Company Focuses On Health Platform; Gear S3 Huge Price Drop In UK!
  3. First-Ever Image Of Dark Matter Web Revealed!
  4. Migraines Would Likely Develop Into Anxiety Disorder, A New Study Says
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Everything You Need To Know About Avocados

Eating Avocados Could Help Treat The Metabolic Syndrome That Leads To Diabetes And Heart Disease
Mangrove Tree Crabs On Sanibel Island, FL

Endemic Tree-Climbing Crab Named And Discovered In Hong Kong, Western Ghats
What's Up For April 2017?

Watch The Lyrid Meteors Streak Across The Sky This Month
A Pink Moon Is Coming -- But What Is That?

Watch The April's 'Pink Moon' That Will Gleam Gracefully This Week
Real Time Analytics