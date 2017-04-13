Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change Earth Jupiter

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Moto Z2 Force Specs, Features Update: Next Front Runner Leaks Dual-Camera Lenses With Thinner Frame

Jai Sabharwal
First Posted: Apr 13, 2017 05:59 AM EDT
Moto Z2 Force
Moto Z Force as seen in the image.
(Photo : Marques Brownlee/YouTube screenshot)

Recent leaks of the upcoming Lenovo's Moto Z2 Force smartphone feature a device with dual-camera lenses. Furthermore, Moto Z2 Force features update of the slim layout as seen in the previous model.

The leaked images of the upcoming model still offer an unclear vision whether the device is Moto Z2 or Moto Z2 Force. However, by the looks of it, the Moto Z2 Force features update of a device that has flash incorporated for the front-facing camera and possible home button instead of a fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, the upcoming device also shows a cleaner back panel with a reduction in the bulge of the camera module.

Android Headlines reported that the Moto Z2 Force features may not include a 3.5 mm headphone jack in the new variant just like the previous one. This possibility is based on the phone being really thin in size that would make the insertion of the headphone jack quite difficult. Instead, expected features may include USB Type-C port. Fans should be happy to note that the Moto Z2 Force is also expected to feature front-facing speakers like its predecessor.

Other Expected Moto Z2 Force Specs And Features

As far as the other Moto Z2 Force specs and features update are examined, leaks suggest that the upcoming front runner may at least include Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC processor. No updates on the RAM and storage space are revealed for now. One thing that is of certainty is that the design may very much resemble the previous model. Lenovo and Moto are also expected to include Moto mods to the upcoming device as well.

According to 9To5Google, The Moto Z2 Force is expected to be pretty thin, giving it a more premium impression just like before. However, will it be able to compete with the likes of other popular flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the upcoming iPhone 8 is still to be seen. Meanwhile, check out the Moto Z Force review below.

TagsMoto Z2 specs, Moto Z2 features, Moto Z2 leaked image, Moto Z, Moto Z2 mods

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Moto G5 Plus, Alcatel A30 Now Available At $45 Off On Amazon Prime Exclusive, Bu...

Top 10 Trending Smartphones Update: Xiaomi Tops The List, Beats Samsung

Android 7.0 Nougat Update: How Soon Can Motorola Phones- Moto Z, Moto G4, Moto X...

Moto Z2 Force Specs, Features Update: Next Front Runner Leaks Dual-Camera Lenses...

Mac Pro New Concept, Expansion Slots Pros Would Surely Want; Impressive Specs Mi...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Can Two-Star Systems Like Tatooine’s Exist?

Earth-Like ‘Tatooine’ Planets With Two Suns Could Host Life
Space Debris

Space Debris To Bring Catastrophic Results For Satellites, Humans; ESA Releases Video
Artist's Conception Of New Planet

Jupiter’s Great Red Spot Has A Sibling
Kilometer-Wide Asteroid 2014 JO25 Will Fly Past Earth On April 19

Massive Asteroid To Fly Past The Earth At Closest Approach This Month

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Japan Wants To Drill Into The Earth’s Mantle Through The Ocean Floor
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs, Release Update: Device Gets CCC Certification In China
  3. LG V30 Specs & Features Update: Leaked Images Hint A Secondary Display With Dual-Lens Selfie Camera
  1. Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Ultimate Mobile Device Can Function As Tablet Or PC? Spotify Ended Development With Windows Phone
  2. Samsung Gear S3 ‘Value Pack Update’ Released; Company Focuses On Health Platform; Gear S3 Huge Price Drop In UK!
  3. First-Ever Image Of Dark Matter Web Revealed!
  4. Migraines Would Likely Develop Into Anxiety Disorder, A New Study Says
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Everything You Need To Know About Avocados

Eating Avocados Could Help Treat The Metabolic Syndrome That Leads To Diabetes And Heart Disease
Mangrove Tree Crabs On Sanibel Island, FL

Endemic Tree-Climbing Crab Named And Discovered In Hong Kong, Western Ghats
What's Up For April 2017?

Watch The Lyrid Meteors Streak Across The Sky This Month
A Pink Moon Is Coming -- But What Is That?

Watch The April's 'Pink Moon' That Will Gleam Gracefully This Week
Real Time Analytics