Moto Z2 Force Specs, Features Update: Next Front Runner Leaks Dual-Camera Lenses With Thinner Frame

Moto Z Force as seen in the image.

(Photo : Marques Brownlee/YouTube screenshot)

Recent leaks of the upcoming Lenovo's Moto Z2 Force smartphone feature a device with dual-camera lenses. Furthermore, Moto Z2 Force features update of the slim layout as seen in the previous model.

The leaked images of the upcoming model still offer an unclear vision whether the device is Moto Z2 or Moto Z2 Force. However, by the looks of it, the Moto Z2 Force features update of a device that has flash incorporated for the front-facing camera and possible home button instead of a fingerprint sensor. Furthermore, the upcoming device also shows a cleaner back panel with a reduction in the bulge of the camera module.

Android Headlines reported that the Moto Z2 Force features may not include a 3.5 mm headphone jack in the new variant just like the previous one. This possibility is based on the phone being really thin in size that would make the insertion of the headphone jack quite difficult. Instead, expected features may include USB Type-C port. Fans should be happy to note that the Moto Z2 Force is also expected to feature front-facing speakers like its predecessor.

Other Expected Moto Z2 Force Specs And Features

As far as the other Moto Z2 Force specs and features update are examined, leaks suggest that the upcoming front runner may at least include Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC processor. No updates on the RAM and storage space are revealed for now. One thing that is of certainty is that the design may very much resemble the previous model. Lenovo and Moto are also expected to include Moto mods to the upcoming device as well.

According to 9To5Google, The Moto Z2 Force is expected to be pretty thin, giving it a more premium impression just like before. However, will it be able to compete with the likes of other popular flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the upcoming iPhone 8 is still to be seen. Meanwhile, check out the Moto Z Force review below.