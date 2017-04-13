Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change Earth Jupiter

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

New Spacesuit For Astronauts With Touchscreen Gloves; Boeing Hints At Using Them For Orbital Missions In 2018

Jai Sabharwal
First Posted: Apr 13, 2017 05:03 AM EDT
Boeing's New Spacesuit
New spacesuit for astronauts with touchscreen gloves revealed by Boeing.
(Photo : SciShow Space/YouTube screenshot)

A recent report noted that the multinational aerospace corporation, Boeing, has worked on a new spacesuit for astronauts. Boeing envisions to launch a set of new commercially planned orbital missions for its astronauts on the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft. The crew capsule, which is expected to begin its orbital missions in 2018, will require upgraded suits for its astronauts.

According to Boeing Starliner Crew and Missions System lead Chris Ferguson, the new spacesuit for astronauts is a big achievement that will offer more mobility to the wearer. The suits are reportedly made of lighter materials, making them more comfortable to wear and move around. Ferguson, who is a former astronaut, noted of how bulky the ones he used to wear were. He has visited the International Space Station three times during his days.

The new spacesuits for astronauts are made by Boeing in collaboration with a Massachusetts-based company known as David Clark Company. The firms noted that the new suits will let astronauts have more comfort while performing various extravehicular activities such as spacewalks.

As far as the new spacesuit features are concerned, it comprises of touchscreen gloves as well as lightweight shoes that resemble common sneakers worn by everyday people. Tech Crunch noted that the new spacesuit is an exercise in safety, comfort, functionality and minimalism. As for statements from David Clark Company's system engineer Travis Ripps, he described that the new layout of the suit enables astronauts to do their jobs without hindrance.

Ripps noted in his statement regarding the new spacesuit for astronauts that it has been designed to offer solid pressurization from the slack at the knees and in the back while the astronauts are in their seated position during launch. He also noted that the new spacesuit ensures comfort when zipped across the stomach that prevents bunching when bent at the mid-section.

Further updates on the new spacesuit for astronauts note of incorporating a simple design. Moreover, the design is noted to be pretty dynamic and can be adjusted to fit various frames as well as six different sizes as per the needs of various astronauts. According to The National, Boeing plans on launching civilians into space by 2019. Hopefully, the new spacesuits are going to accompany those missions as well. 

TagsNew spacesuits, Boeing spacesuit, Boeing CS-100 starliner

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

ESA's ExoMars 2020 Rover Image Revealed; Space Vehicle Scheduled For Mars Missio...

NASA's 'Space Poop' Spacesuit System To Join Orion Deep-Space Mission

Boeing’s New Spacesuit Design With Smartphone-Friendly Gloves

Earth-Like ‘Tatooine’ Planets With Two Suns Could Host Life

First-Ever Image Of Dark Matter Web Revealed!

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Can Two-Star Systems Like Tatooine’s Exist?

Earth-Like ‘Tatooine’ Planets With Two Suns Could Host Life
Space Debris

Space Debris To Bring Catastrophic Results For Satellites, Humans; ESA Releases Video
Artist's Conception Of New Planet

Jupiter’s Great Red Spot Has A Sibling
Kilometer-Wide Asteroid 2014 JO25 Will Fly Past Earth On April 19

Massive Asteroid To Fly Past The Earth At Closest Approach This Month

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Japan Wants To Drill Into The Earth’s Mantle Through The Ocean Floor
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs, Release Update: Device Gets CCC Certification In China
  3. LG V30 Specs & Features Update: Leaked Images Hint A Secondary Display With Dual-Lens Selfie Camera
  1. Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Ultimate Mobile Device Can Function As Tablet Or PC? Spotify Ended Development With Windows Phone
  2. Samsung Gear S3 ‘Value Pack Update’ Released; Company Focuses On Health Platform; Gear S3 Huge Price Drop In UK!
  3. First-Ever Image Of Dark Matter Web Revealed!
  4. Migraines Would Likely Develop Into Anxiety Disorder, A New Study Says
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Everything You Need To Know About Avocados

Eating Avocados Could Help Treat The Metabolic Syndrome That Leads To Diabetes And Heart Disease
Mangrove Tree Crabs On Sanibel Island, FL

Endemic Tree-Climbing Crab Named And Discovered In Hong Kong, Western Ghats
What's Up For April 2017?

Watch The Lyrid Meteors Streak Across The Sky This Month
A Pink Moon Is Coming -- But What Is That?

Watch The April's 'Pink Moon' That Will Gleam Gracefully This Week
Real Time Analytics