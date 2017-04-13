Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change Earth Jupiter

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Samsung Galaxy X Latest News & Update: Foldable Smartphone Expected To Be Launched This Year

Edward
First Posted: Apr 13, 2017 05:13 AM EDT
Samsung Galaxy X
The South Korean tech giant is making a foldable phone named Samsung Galaxy X, and its prototype is expected to be unveiled this year.
(Photo : You Tech/YouTube screenshot)

The Samsung's Edge-to-Edge display impressed several fans worldwide, but something more impressive is about to come very soon. The company has been working on foldable display for several years now. The Korean company may be prepared to launch a foldable smartphone that would be called Samsung Galaxy X before the end of the year.

According to an article from Android Central, Samsung is still in the process of requesting components to manufacture 2,000 to 3,000 prototype devices. The foldable handset is said to be part of the company's "Project Valley." The main goal of the project is to create a foldable smartphone that would be called Samsung Galaxy X.

Report claims that the Samsung Galaxy X prototype can be folded open 180 degrees. The device also features a pair of OLED screen panels that are connected with a special hinge in the middle. The company will be using these prototypes to make sure they will actually work and to gather more ideas from them.

The bendable and foldable smartphones are not a new concept in the tech world. The concept has been around for several years. Way back in 2011, Samsung even released a sample of a foldable smartphone with a touch AMOLED display. The device even held together after 100,000 folds, but a slight problem occurred after it. Fans are expecting that Samsung Galaxy X would be the perfect foldable phone first released by the company.

According to Trusted Reviews, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy X prototype might have a bigger display compared to the previous prototype. There might also be two screens that will be designed for multi-tasking rather than being used as one huge screen display. The device might almost have no bezel. Samsung fans seem so excited, but the foldable phones probably would not hit the mass market until the year 2019.

TagsSamsung Galaxy X, Samsung Galaxy X News, Samsung Galaxy X Specs, Samsung Galaxy X Update, Galaxy X

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Samsung Galaxy S8 Hits UK Market On April 28; Pre-Order Available In Saudi Arabi...

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs, Release Date 2017: Pre-Installed Android O In The N...

Samsung Galaxy S8 Specs: A Quick Galaxy S8 vs Galaxy S7 Comparison

Moto Z2 Force Specs, Features Update: Next Front Runner Leaks Dual-Camera Lenses...

Mac Pro New Concept, Expansion Slots Pros Would Surely Want; Impressive Specs Mi...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Can Two-Star Systems Like Tatooine’s Exist?

Earth-Like ‘Tatooine’ Planets With Two Suns Could Host Life
Space Debris

Space Debris To Bring Catastrophic Results For Satellites, Humans; ESA Releases Video
Artist's Conception Of New Planet

Jupiter’s Great Red Spot Has A Sibling
Kilometer-Wide Asteroid 2014 JO25 Will Fly Past Earth On April 19

Massive Asteroid To Fly Past The Earth At Closest Approach This Month

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Japan Wants To Drill Into The Earth’s Mantle Through The Ocean Floor
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs, Release Update: Device Gets CCC Certification In China
  3. LG V30 Specs & Features Update: Leaked Images Hint A Secondary Display With Dual-Lens Selfie Camera
  1. Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Ultimate Mobile Device Can Function As Tablet Or PC? Spotify Ended Development With Windows Phone
  2. Samsung Gear S3 ‘Value Pack Update’ Released; Company Focuses On Health Platform; Gear S3 Huge Price Drop In UK!
  3. First-Ever Image Of Dark Matter Web Revealed!
  4. Migraines Would Likely Develop Into Anxiety Disorder, A New Study Says
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Everything You Need To Know About Avocados

Eating Avocados Could Help Treat The Metabolic Syndrome That Leads To Diabetes And Heart Disease
Mangrove Tree Crabs On Sanibel Island, FL

Endemic Tree-Climbing Crab Named And Discovered In Hong Kong, Western Ghats
What's Up For April 2017?

Watch The Lyrid Meteors Streak Across The Sky This Month
A Pink Moon Is Coming -- But What Is That?

Watch The April's 'Pink Moon' That Will Gleam Gracefully This Week
Real Time Analytics