Latest Google Chrome Update Adds New ‘Scroll Anchoring’ Feature To Prevent Page Jumps

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 13, 2017 04:46 AM EDT
Google Chrome Latest Update
The latest Google Chrome update adds scroll anchoring feature.
(Photo : Kenji Baheux/YouTube screenshot)

Google has reportedly rolled out a new Google Chrome update that will take care of the annoying page jump issue. The feature that has been added to the latest Google Chrome update is dubbed as scroll anchoring. The new feature will also prevent accidental clicks when the browser gradually loads a page.

The page jumps occur when Google Chrome browser loads webpages. The text often gets displayed on the page first before the pictures. Usually, users start reading the page even before it is fully loaded. It is when the pictures start to load that the on-screen content on the page gets pushed down. Sometimes even advertisement on the webpage triggers such page jumps. This issue often irritates the users, especially those who are using mobile devices.

According to Phone Arena, Google has added the scroll anchoring feature to the latest Google Chrome update to address the issue. What the new feature will do is that it will lock the content on the screen while the page loads fully in the background. This will ensure that when a picture is loaded above the currently displayed text, the page will not shift downward.

Google has explained that different websites have different codes and designs, and they do not work in the same way. Thus, scroll anchoring is still a work in progress. The search giant claims that the new feature has managed to prevent an average of three jumps per page view, MacRumors reported. However, the company aims to further improve the feature in the months to come. Notably, the scroll anchoring feature ships alongside a CSS property to override it.

The tech giant has also uploaded a video that compares side by side how the new scroll anchoring feature reduces page jumps on a loading webpage on Chrome browser. Readers can check the official Google blog post here for more information on the latest Chrome update.

TagsGoogle Chrome Update, Google Chrome Latest Update, Scroll Anchoring, Page Jumps

