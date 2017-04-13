Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Specs, Features Leaked: Upcoming Device Tips 8 GB RAM, Curved Display?

Xiaomi Mi Note 3 concept design as seen in the image.

(Photo : MobySmartCat/YouTube screenshot)

Although the latest Xiaomi smartphone to be unveiled soon is the Mi 6, there are rumors spreading of another flagship device by the company known as the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 (not the Redmi Note 3). Rumors note of the expected Xiaomi Mi Note 3 specs and features expected to arrive on the upcoming installment in the Mi Note series.

According to Phone Arena, the rumored Xiaomi Mi Note 3 specs and features update note of some impressive specs under the hood. Some of the notable ones expected on the device are Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC processor, 128GB or 256GB of internal storage and a surprising 8GB of RAM. In addition to these monstrous specs, the device is also expected to feature a 5.7-inch display. Whether it will be an OLED display is still unconfirmed.

Further updates on the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 specs and features note of incorporating the same battery size of 4,070 mAh as seen in the previous model, the Mi Note 2. As far as the updates related to the new display on the upcoming device is concerned, Xiaomi is planning on adding a curved screen. However, this is not the first time the Chinese company plans on adding a curved display. The Xiaomi Mi Note 2 also had a curved display. However, reports also suggest that the company may be running out of supply for implementing the new curved screens on the upcoming variant.

As far as the Xiaomi Mi Note 3 release date is concerned, the device is expected to be unveiled in Q2 2017. Hopefully, Xiaomi can solve its production issues for the upcoming device, letting users have their hands on it without any troubles. However, the Mi Note 3 may not be released in the U.S. as well, so users should take note of that. For now, the Xiaomi Mi 6 is to be unveiled on April 19 with an impressive set of specs, as per Phandroid.