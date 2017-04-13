Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change Earth Jupiter

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Why Do Shoelaces Always Unfasten? Scientists Find Answers

Brooke James
First Posted: Apr 13, 2017 04:37 AM EDT
Sneakers
Shoes are seen at 'Overkill' sneakers store on March 31, 2017 in Berlin, Germany during sale of New KAWS x Air Jordan IV sneakers.
(Photo : Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Most kids learn how to tie their shoelaces by the time they reach kindergarten. However, no matter how old they get, these laces always seem to end up getting untied. This problem is not something only children struggle with. Even adults have a hard time keeping their shoelaces tied in a perfect knot the entire day with no re-tying.

There is a scientific explanation for that. According to a new study by mechanical engineers at UC Berkeley, the forces endured from stomping and whipping act like an invisible hand to them. These forces then start loosening the knot and tugging on the ends of the laces, until eventually the strings unfasten.

With the help of a slow-motion camera, the study was able to show that such unraveling happens in a matter of seconds, triggered by a complex reaction of the said forces. While this experiment may be simple enough, there are other bigger implications to the explanation, as far as science is concerned.

Christopher Daily-Diamond, co-author of the study and a graduate student at Berkeley, said that once the science of the shoelaces are understood, it is easier to apply it to various aspects of science. Among these, he noted, included understanding DNA or microstructures that are also known to fail under dynamic forces.

BBC News also noted that the group conducted tests with the help of different varieties of laces. While some are better than others as far as knot-tying is concerned, they all suffer from the same cause. Study co-author Christine Gregg noted that what makes this especially interesting is the fact that the mechanism allows laces to stay firmly knotted for a long time. Nonetheless, one motion that can cause the loosening can start an avalanche effect, eventually leading to what they call a "knot failure."

Tagssneakers, shoelaces, shoelaces undone, knot failure

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

New Study May Prove Einstein’s Theory Of Gravity Wrong

CERN May Have Discovered New Particle, Reports Say

Science Or Fiction: Could Parallel Universes Be Real?

Why Do Shoelaces Always Unfasten? Scientists Find Answers

The Star Wars Death Star Sci-Fi 'Superlaser' Is Now Real And Developed For Defen...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Can Two-Star Systems Like Tatooine’s Exist?

Earth-Like ‘Tatooine’ Planets With Two Suns Could Host Life
Space Debris

Space Debris To Bring Catastrophic Results For Satellites, Humans; ESA Releases Video
Artist's Conception Of New Planet

Jupiter’s Great Red Spot Has A Sibling
Kilometer-Wide Asteroid 2014 JO25 Will Fly Past Earth On April 19

Massive Asteroid To Fly Past The Earth At Closest Approach This Month

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Japan Wants To Drill Into The Earth’s Mantle Through The Ocean Floor
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs, Release Update: Device Gets CCC Certification In China
  3. LG V30 Specs & Features Update: Leaked Images Hint A Secondary Display With Dual-Lens Selfie Camera
  1. Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Ultimate Mobile Device Can Function As Tablet Or PC? Spotify Ended Development With Windows Phone
  2. Samsung Gear S3 ‘Value Pack Update’ Released; Company Focuses On Health Platform; Gear S3 Huge Price Drop In UK!
  3. First-Ever Image Of Dark Matter Web Revealed!
  4. Migraines Would Likely Develop Into Anxiety Disorder, A New Study Says
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Everything You Need To Know About Avocados

Eating Avocados Could Help Treat The Metabolic Syndrome That Leads To Diabetes And Heart Disease
Mangrove Tree Crabs On Sanibel Island, FL

Endemic Tree-Climbing Crab Named And Discovered In Hong Kong, Western Ghats
What's Up For April 2017?

Watch The Lyrid Meteors Streak Across The Sky This Month
A Pink Moon Is Coming -- But What Is That?

Watch The April's 'Pink Moon' That Will Gleam Gracefully This Week
Real Time Analytics