Pictures Of Huawei Mate 9 Running Android O Spotted Online

If latest reports are to be believed, Huawei has already started testing Android O on the Huawei Mate 9 phablet. While the Android O is still in its early stage of development, some unique features like picture-in-picture mode are already up and working. It is to be noted that Google has recently rolled out the first Android O Developer Preview.

According to GSMArena, the internal testing builds of Android O running on Huawei Mate 9 were first spotted by a senior XDA member. The person shared a picture of "About Page" of Android O running Huawei Mate 9 along with an image of the "Picture-in-Picture mode" in action. Notably, Huawei is yet to announce any plans for Android O. But as the preview is available, it seems like the smartphone maker has already begun working on a build.

Talking about Android O, the software introduces a number of new features and enhancements that are sure to improve the overall user experience. The latest Android iteration puts automatic limits on background app activity and also offers Autofill Framework feature, adaptive icons, better keyboard navigation, improved audio performance, as well as support for wide color gamut displays, Android Headlines reported. The first stable builds of the new Android software is expected to hit compatible devices sometime later this year. More information on Android O is expected to get announced soon.

In related news, Huawei has already sold more than 5 million Mate 9 units in just four months of its launch. To recap, the Huawei Mate 9 features a 5.9-inch touchscreen display with 1,080 x 1,920 pixel resolution, a 1.8GHz octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 960 processor, Android 7.0, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a micro SD card. In terms of camera, the phablet has a 20-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel front shooter.