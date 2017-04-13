Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change Earth Jupiter

Eating Avocados Could Help Treat The Metabolic Syndrome That Leads To Diabetes And Heart Disease

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Apr 13, 2017 03:15 AM EDT
Avocados could treat the risk factors associated with metabolic syndrome.
(Photo : Seeker/YouTube screenshot)

Avocados could help treat the risk factors of metabolic syndrome. These risk factors include high blood pressure, abdominal obesity, high fasting blood sugar, low levels of high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol -- or "good" cholesterol -- and high triglyceride levels. All these could lead to conditions such as type 2 diabetes, stroke and heart disease.

The new review of the studies was printed in the journal Phytotherapy Research. The scientists examined the effects of avocado on metabolic health. They discovered that avocado has the greatest effect on lipid levels such as the levels of LDL cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, triglycerides and total cholesterol.

The researchers refer to one study that involved 67 adults. Among these participants, there were 30 who had a lipid profile and 37 had mild hypercholesterolemia. They were asked to have an avocado-enriched diet for four weeks. The results showed that after a week, both groups had a reduction in total and LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels, according to Medical News Today.

Furthermore, the review also indicates that avocado could be effective for weight loss. In another study, the researchers discovered that overweight or obese adults who had avocado intake each day for six weeks had a decrease in body mass index (BMI), body weight and the percentage of body fat.

There were also studies indicating avocado intake with the lessening in blood pressure among people with hypertension. Avocado may also aid in reducing atherosclerosis, which is the narrowing or hardening of arteries triggered by a buildup of plaque. With the affirmative results of these studies, the researchers conclude that avocado intake could help treat risk factors linked with metabolic syndrome.

The authors of the review stated that avocado is a great source of minerals, vitamins, carotenoids, fatty acids and phenolics. They further said that evidence shows in many studies that avocado has cardioprotective effects as well as antihypertensive, lipid-lowering, anti-obesity, antidiabetic, antiatherosclerotic and antithrombotic effects, as noted by Science Daily.

TagsAvocados, Metabolic Syndrome, Diabetes, Heart Disease, Stroke

