Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs, Release Update: Device Gets CCC Certification In China

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 receives the China Compulsory Certificate (CCC). (Image for representation only.)

(Photo : Andrew Burton/Getty Images)

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated devices of the year. Notably, rumors about Microsoft Surface Pro 5 possible specs, release date and price have already flooded the internet. Now, new reports suggest that the Surface Pro 5 has received the China Compulsory Certificate (CCC).

According to The Christian Post, the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 passed the CCC on April 5. The Chinese body ensures that the products used, sold or imported in the Chinese market are safe. As per the report, there are high chances that the next gen Surface Pro could be unveiled sooner than expected.

Recently, Microsoft-watcher Paul Thurrott revealed some new information about the eagerly awaited hybrid device in his tweet. In his tweet, Thurrott stated that the next gen Surface Pro 5 will retain the Surface Connect power connector that is currently found on the Surface Pro 4 and the Surface Book. The laptop-tablet hybrid will also see a bump from the current Skylake CPUs to Intel's latest Kaby Lake architecture, BGR reported.

Paul Thurrott also mentioned that the new device will not come with any dramatic changes as compared to the previous generation Surface device. So, fans can expect some minor changes in the upcoming device.

Among other specs, the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 is expected to get a lightweight aluminium body, an improved display, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and a revamped Surface Pen stylus with wireless charging feature.

As far as the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 release date is concerned, the tech giant is expected to announce the device sometime later this month. Some more details about the device are likely to be revealed at Microsoft's Build developer conference that is scheduled to start on May 10 and run until May 12 in Seattle.

It is advised that readers take the Microsoft Surface Pro 5 specs, release date and pricing rumors and information with a hefty pinch of salt as nothing has been officially announced yet.