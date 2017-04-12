Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change Earth ISS

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Only 1 In 3 Autistic Teens Has A Driver's Licence

Brooke James
First Posted: Apr 12, 2017 05:34 AM EDT
Driving
Autistic teens can drive. All they need is their parents' support. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

In the United States, teens 16 years old and over could drive a car. However, teens with autism could not hit the open road as much. A new research revealed that only about one-third of autistic children can get their own driver's licence.

Allison Curry, a senior scientist at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, said that despite the pros of driving for teens with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), little is known about the rates of actually obtaining the said license. In her study, however, she found that although a substantial number of children with ASD do get a license, only as few as 1 in 3 of teens with ASD but no intellectual disability do so.

WebMD noted that teens on the autism spectrum do not always pursue a driver's license. Nonetheless, this increased mobility and independence can also contribute to their long-term opportunities, including post-high school education, employment or even social involvement. Still, while not all of them get their licenses, most do by the age of 21. There is a 90 percent of those who apply do get their license to drive. Although it seems late, they are only delayed by about nine months, which is not too bad.

According to NJ.com, driving can be complex for autistic teens and can be quite challenging for them. Patty Huang, a co-author of the study, said that although they are good at following rules, they have subtle impairments that involve their interaction, communication and motor skills. They also lack coordination and the ability to control their emotions, which could be dangerous on the road.

Still, becoming a licensed driver could be an important milestone in their lives, which is why it is necessary for families to make the decision. Parents can learn more by scheduling a doctor's appointment to ask about specific driving concerns or getting a driving teacher who has been trained in working with teens who have special needs.

TagsAutism Spectrum Disorder, Autism

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Are First Trimester Ultrasounds Really Linked To Severity Of Autism?

World's Largest Study On Autism Launched

Microwaving Tea Is Healthier, Controversial Study Says

Only 1 In 3 Autistic Teens Has A Driver's Licence

Migraines Would Likely Develop Into Anxiety Disorder, A New Study Says

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

German Astronaut Alexander Gerst Aboard The International Space Station

NASA, Amazon To Livestream 4K Video From Space
The Journey To Mars - Will NASA Be The First To Send People To Mars?

NASA Unveils Plans For Sending Humans To Mars While Scientists Work On The Problem Of Radiation
What Causes Migraine Disease? 5 Factors In Migraine Neurobiology

Migraines Would Likely Develop Into Anxiety Disorder, A New Study Says
Kilometer-Wide Asteroid 2014 JO25 Will Fly Past Earth On April 19

Massive Asteroid To Fly Past The Earth At Closest Approach This Month

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Ultimate Mobile Device Can Function As Tablet Or PC? Spotify Ended Development With Windows Phone
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs, Release Update: Device Gets CCC Certification In China
  3. Japan Wants To Drill Into The Earth’s Mantle Through The Ocean Floor
  1. LG V30 Specs & Features Update: Leaked Images Hint A Secondary Display With Dual-Lens Selfie Camera
  2. Great Cold Spot: Another Great Spot Discovered On Jupiter
  3. Ancient Village Older Than Egyptian Pyramids Uncovered In Canada
  4. Massive Asteroid To Fly Past The Earth At Closest Approach This Month
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Stunning View Of Soyuz MS-02 Landing With Three ISS Crew Members

Three Astronauts Successfully Landed In The Desert After 173 Days In Space
Discovery Of 14,000-Year-Old Settlement In Canada Could Rewrite North American History

Ancient Village Older Than Egyptian Pyramids Uncovered In Canada
A Pink Moon Is Coming -- But What Is That?

Watch The April's 'Pink Moon' That Will Gleam Gracefully This Week
What's Up For April 2017?

Watch The Lyrid Meteors Streak Across The Sky This Month
Real Time Analytics