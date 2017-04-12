Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change Earth Peggy Whitson

Android 7.0 Nougat Update Rolls Out On Galaxy S6 Edge+ & Galaxy Note 5, Removes Several AT&T Apps, Adds New Apps

Jai Sabharwal
First Posted: Apr 12, 2017 04:38 AM EDT
Android 7.0 Nougat Update AT&T
Android 7.0 Nougat update hits AT&T's Galaxy S6 Edge+ and Galaxy Note 5.
(Photo : Anna Webber/Getty Images)

A while back, Sprint Corporation had announced its Android 7.0 Nougat update for Samsung Galaxy Note 5. And now, AT&T has also officially rolled out the update for Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge+ (G928A) and Galaxy Note 5 (N920A).

As stated on the official AT&T website, the new Android 7.0 Nougat update for Galaxy S6 Edge+ and Galaxy Note 5 has now been officially released by the company that incorporates the March security patch. Furthermore, the telecommunications company noted of unveiling two additional pre-installed apps, which are Samsung Pass and Samsung Cloud, for the AT&T phone users.

The Android 7.0 Nougat update for Galaxy S6 Edge+ and Galaxy Note 5 also offers improvements in the network performance. Further information notes of the carrier company to remove various apps such as MobiTV, AT&T Live and AT&T Address Book, Phone Arena reported.

As far as the Android 7.0 Nougat update is concerned, the new update, which is around 1.57GB, is still not available for all AT&T Galaxy Note 5 and S6 Edge+ devices. Moreover, there is still no update whether Galaxy Note 5 will get an Android 7.1 Nougat update later.

AT&T still needs to reflect the Android 7.0 Nougat update on its website for all the users to download. However, some AT&T-based forums reported that the update is rolling out for some devices. Galaxy S6 Edge+ and Galaxy Note 5 users are advised to free up their storage for installing the update once it is released for their devices.

It would have been nice to have Android 7.1.2 Nougat update, which is the most recent one, for the phones. Nonetheless, it is a Nougat update letting users acquire some awesome new features on its old flagship devices. Feel free to check out the official AT&T website to learn more about the upcoming Android 7.0 Nougat update.

