NASA, Amazon To Livestream 4K Video From Space

Brooke James
First Posted: Apr 12, 2017 05:51 AM EDT
German Astronaut Alexander Gerst Aboard The International Space Station
German ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst took this image of an aurora as he circled Earth while aboard the International Space Station (ISS). (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Alexander Gerst/ESA/Getty Images)

Very few people have the opportunity of watching Earth from space. But it seems NASA is looking to share the experience with the general public. In an event co-produced by Amazon, Earthlings can watch a livestream video of the planet from space, in 4K Ultra HD resolution.

According to Variety, the space agency will present the livestream during the NAB show in Las Vegas on April 26, 250 miles above Earth. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. PT. A VOD asset will later be available after the event in lower resolutions, on NASA's own TV Channel. It will also be available on HD and 4K on the official NASA website.

Female astronaut Peggy Whitson will also be on the livestream and will converse with the AWS Elemental CEO and co-founder Sam Blackman, at Las Vegas Convention Center. Other panelists include NASA astronaut Tracy Cladwell Dyson, NASA Imagery Experts program manager Rodney Grubbs, head of development, virtual reality and augmented reality from Bau Entertainment Bernadette McDaid, vice president of engineering for AWS Elemental Khawaja Shams and senior principal investigator for IBM Watson Group's Dave McQueeney.

NASA noted that the conversation with Peggy Whitson will be taking place during the panel called "Reaching for the Stars: Connecting to the Future with NASA and Hollywood." It is said to explore how advanced imaging and cloud technologies could take scientific research and film making to the next level.

The space agency has been known to pioneer in advanced media, 4K video included. The real-time video streaming set for April 26 is expected to capture images four times clearer than the resolution of the current 1080p HD. NASA is said to be on its way to "enhancing its ability to observe, uncover and adapt new knowledge of orbital and deep space."

NASA, 4K Ultra HD Streaming, Earth From Space, ISS, Peggy Whitson

