Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change Earth Peggy Whitson

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Coral Reef Bleaching Could Cost $1T Globally

Brooke James
First Posted: Apr 12, 2017 05:24 AM EDT
Coral Reefs In Danger
A school of fish pass over a coral reef at Hanauma Bay.
(Photo : Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Bleaching of coral reefs have been getting worldwide attention lately, with Australia's Great Barrier famously suffering from the phenomenon. Due to warm waters brought about by the increasing global temperatures, two-thirds of the world's greatest, most diverse marine ecosystems is now dying.

Live Science reported that on April 10, the Australian Research Council (ARC) announced that over 900 miles of the reef have been bleached in 2017. While this event does not necessarily mean corals are dead, bleaching does leave them crippled and unable to get enough nutrients to survive. The corals' color actually comes from the algae within them, called zooxanthellae, which provide them of crucial nutrients that help them remove waste. Without these algae, corals become more vulnerable to disease.

Starting in 2014 and continuing over the past three years, this has already been marked as the longest coral bleaching ever to be recorded. The increasing global temperature gave the reefs little chance to recover as well. Australia's Climate Council's Lesley Hughes said that climate change is to blame for the "extraordinary devastation being experienced on the Great Barrier Reef is due to the warming of our oceans, driven by the burning of coal, oil and gas."

Being a big part of the marine ecosystem, the loss of coral reefs is something to be alarmed about. Monetary repercussions in point is it will cost the world around $1 trillion globally. Australia's Climate Council projected that the loss of the Great Barrier Reef alone could cost the Queensland region about a million visitors a year. Following the loss of tourism could cost the region about 10,000 jobs and an economy drain of about a billion dollars.

The Guardian reported that the $1 trillion figure for the losses due to coral bleaching is derived from a 2015 study. It stated that reefs supported 500 million people across 50 nations.

TagsGreat Barrier Reef, Coral Bleaching, Climate Change

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Roughly 2/3 Of Great Barrier Reef Already Bleached, Scientists Say

Climate Change Puts Corals In More Trouble

Another Mass Bleaching Occurs In Great Barrier Reef

Australia's Coral Reefs: On The Way To Recovery?

Coral Reefs May Be Doing Better Than Expected, Studies Showed

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

German Astronaut Alexander Gerst Aboard The International Space Station

NASA, Amazon To Livestream 4K Video From Space
The Journey To Mars - Will NASA Be The First To Send People To Mars?

NASA Unveils Plans For Sending Humans To Mars While Scientists Work On The Problem Of Radiation
What Causes Migraine Disease? 5 Factors In Migraine Neurobiology

Migraines Would Likely Develop Into Anxiety Disorder, A New Study Says
Kilometer-Wide Asteroid 2014 JO25 Will Fly Past Earth On April 19

Massive Asteroid To Fly Past The Earth At Closest Approach This Month

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Ultimate Mobile Device Can Function As Tablet Or PC? Spotify Ended Development With Windows Phone
  2. Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Specs, Release Update: Device Gets CCC Certification In China
  3. Japan Wants To Drill Into The Earth’s Mantle Through The Ocean Floor
  1. LG V30 Specs & Features Update: Leaked Images Hint A Secondary Display With Dual-Lens Selfie Camera
  2. Great Cold Spot: Another Great Spot Discovered On Jupiter
  3. Ancient Village Older Than Egyptian Pyramids Uncovered In Canada
  4. Massive Asteroid To Fly Past The Earth At Closest Approach This Month
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Stunning View Of Soyuz MS-02 Landing With Three ISS Crew Members

Three Astronauts Successfully Landed In The Desert After 173 Days In Space
Discovery Of 14,000-Year-Old Settlement In Canada Could Rewrite North American History

Ancient Village Older Than Egyptian Pyramids Uncovered In Canada
A Pink Moon Is Coming -- But What Is That?

Watch The April's 'Pink Moon' That Will Gleam Gracefully This Week
What's Up For April 2017?

Watch The Lyrid Meteors Streak Across The Sky This Month
Real Time Analytics