Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Price Detail, Specs Get Leaked Online; Handset Tipped To Get An April Release

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 12, 2017 06:48 AM EDT
Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2
A new leak has reportedly revealed some information about Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 pricing details.
Although the much talked about Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 is not yet official, leaks and rumors about the handset's possible specs, price and release date have already flooded the internet. A new leak has reportedly revealed some information about the smartphone's pricing details.

According to GSMArena, a Chinese online retailer Taobao has already listed the Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 with a starting price tag of CNY 1,599, which is roughly equal to $231. As per the screenshot of the listing, the Redmi Pro 2 will be made available in two variants. The first variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage has been listed with a price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly $231), whereas the second variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage has been listed with a price tag of CNY 1,799 (roughly $260), Gizbot reported.

As far as Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 specs are concerned, a Geekbench listing suggests that the handset will get a 1.5GHz deca-core MediaTek Helio MT6797T processor and not the previously rumored Snapdragon 660 SoC. The processor features four cores that clock at 2.5Hz and other four ones that have been clocked at 1.6GHz.

As per the listing, the Redmi Pro 2 will feature 3GB RAM, ARM Mali-T880MP4 GPU and run on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system. Among other specs, the upcoming Redmi Pro 2 is expected to get an all-metal body, a 2.5D curved glass design and a whopping 4,500 mAh battery. The handset is said to feature a dual rear camera setup, two 12-megapixel cameras with Sony IMX362 sensor. A fingerprint scanner is also expected to be placed on its back panel.

It is to be noted that Xiaomi has not yet officially announced anything about the Redmi Pro 2 release date, specs or price details. So, readers are advised to take the information with a hefty pinch of salt.

TagsXiaomi Redmi Pro 2, Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Release Date, Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Price, Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 Specs, Xiaomi Redmi Pro, Xiaomi

