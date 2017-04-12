Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change Earth ISS

Xiaomi Mi 6 Release Date, Price & Specs Roundup: Handset’s April 19 Launch Gets Confirmed

Meg K.
First Posted: Apr 12, 2017 04:15 AM EDT
Xiaomi Mi 6 full specs recently revealed by GFXBench. High-definition cameras with 4K video recording capabilities and more features are revealed.
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to unveil the highly anticipated Xiaomi Mi 6 and and Mi 6 Plus flagship smartphones on April 19 at Beijing University of Technology Gymnasium. The Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus release date was announced in an official Twitter post.

Rumors about the Xiaomi Mi 6 specs and price have been hitting the internet for quite some time now. According to GSMArena, the leaked pricing details of the Xiaomi Mi 6 smartphone suggest that the handset will come with a price tag of CNY 2,199 (roughly $318) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant, while the 128GB variant is expected to cost around CNY 2,599 (roughly $376).

The bigger Mi 6 Plus is rumored to be priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly $390) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, CNY 3,099 (roughly $448) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB model and a whopping CNY 3,699 (roughly $535) for the 6GB RAM + 256GB handset model, Gadgets 360 reported.

Talking about specs, the Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to feature a 5.1-inch full-HD (1,080 x 1,920 pixel) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, Qualcomm Adreno 540 GPU, 64GB or 128GB of inbuilt storage, a 4000 mAh battery, Quick Charge 4.0 technology and run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat underneath the MIUI skin. In terms of camera, the handset is rumored to get a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, both capable of shooting 4K video, on board.

The Mi 6 Plus flagship is expected to sport a Quad HD 2K OLED display with curved edges and dual rear camera setup. As per reports, except the display, the Mi 6 Plus model will feature the same specs as its smaller sibling. The handset specs were leaked via benchmarking website GFX Bench that referred the handset as "Xiaomi Sagit."

