Xiaomi Mi 6 Release Date, Price & Specs Roundup: Handset’s April 19 Launch Gets Confirmed
Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is all set to unveil the highly anticipated Xiaomi Mi 6 and and Mi 6 Plus flagship smartphones on April 19 at Beijing University of Technology Gymnasium. The Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus release date was announced in an official Twitter post.
203-day wait for you since our #Mi5s launch, 7 years for Mi. #Mi6 is a guaranteed performance beast. Can't wait to show you what's to come! pic.twitter.com/hPA60ec8QX
— Mi (@xiaomi) April 11, 2017
Rumors about the Xiaomi Mi 6 specs and price have been hitting the internet for quite some time now. According to GSMArena, the leaked pricing details of the Xiaomi Mi 6 smartphone suggest that the handset will come with a price tag of CNY 2,199 (roughly $318) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage variant, while the 128GB variant is expected to cost around CNY 2,599 (roughly $376).
The bigger Mi 6 Plus is rumored to be priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly $390) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, CNY 3,099 (roughly $448) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB model and a whopping CNY 3,699 (roughly $535) for the 6GB RAM + 256GB handset model, Gadgets 360 reported.
Talking about specs, the Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to feature a 5.1-inch full-HD (1,080 x 1,920 pixel) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, Qualcomm Adreno 540 GPU, 64GB or 128GB of inbuilt storage, a 4000 mAh battery, Quick Charge 4.0 technology and run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat underneath the MIUI skin. In terms of camera, the handset is rumored to get a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, both capable of shooting 4K video, on board.
The Mi 6 Plus flagship is expected to sport a Quad HD 2K OLED display with curved edges and dual rear camera setup. As per reports, except the display, the Mi 6 Plus model will feature the same specs as its smaller sibling. The handset specs were leaked via benchmarking website GFX Bench that referred the handset as "Xiaomi Sagit."
