Samsung Gear S3 ‘Value Pack Update’ Released; Company Focuses On Health Platform; Gear S3 Huge Price Drop In UK!

The new Samsung Gear S3 update focuses more on the device’s Health platform.

The South Korean tech company, Samsung, has recently released a software update for its smartwatches Gear S3 Frontier and Gear S3 Classic. The latest update gives the users an improved S Health platform and other applications. The new enhancement is called the "value pack update."

According to a Digital Trends report, the latest update is available for Gear S3 and S2 smartwatches. Users can easily download the update now through the Samsung Gear app. But most of the additional features are only limited to Samsung Gear S3.

The device, Samsung Gear S3, will now sport a new interface and offer new workout features because of the update. The biggest change made by the update focuses on the platform's Health application. For instance, Samsung's S Health platform makes it a fascinating smart accessory for many consumers, especially for Samsung fans, as noted by Game Sinners. Users are also provided with approximate locations for their running and walking activities.

Users can also sync pace-setter running targets with the companion application. Samsung Gear S3 users will also be up to date with their daily heart range. After 50 minutes of inactivity, there will be a stretching guide that will be accessible for the user.

Samsung Gear S3 users can now add personal information to the lock screen of their smartwatch through the "Find My Gear" section of the Gear Manager app. This feature can help in case the user lost his watch. Some additions to the Gear S3's altimeter/barometer, stopwatch, News Briefing app and Settings menu. Also, watch faces were also made.

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier and Gear S3 Classic are a perfect gym buddy. But is the smartwatch affordable? According to a report, for people who plans to buy a Samsung Gear S3, now is the time. Samsung has given £50 (approximately $63) discount for Gear S3 Classic and Frontier.

The discount for Samsung Gear S3 Frontier and Gear S3 Classic is available for the U.K. customers, for a limited time from April 3 to May 14, 2017. The smartwatches were listed as being Out Of Stock last week. But Samsung already restocked these. The discount is available while the stocks last.