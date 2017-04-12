Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Climate Change Earth Peggy Whitson

Next Generation Apple AirPods Might Have Waterproof Case, Could Charge An iPhone Or Apple Watch

Edward
First Posted: Apr 12, 2017 06:04 AM EDT
Apple AirPods
The next generation of Apple AirPods is expected to have a waterproof case that could charge an iPhone or even an Apple Watch.
Apple AirPod is one of the best products the company launched last year. But there is always room for more improvement. Recent reports claim that the next generation of Apple AirPods will bring cool features that some users did not even expect.

The Apple AirPod did not get much attention when it was first launched, because it was overshadowed by the attention the iPhone got. According to TechRadar, Apple is expected to improve the upcoming AirPod's sound quality and battery life. The company is also making sure that it would be quicker to pair for other devices this time.

Report claims that the upcoming Apple AirPods will be having a brand new type of case. The said case could allow users to charge other devices wirelessly such as iPhone and Apple Watch. The new feature essentially transforms the case into a power pack that could prolong the life of the user's iPhone by a few hours in certain cases.

According to Trusted Reviews, there is also a huge possibility that Apple would make the new case of the AirPods waterproof. The device would be perfect for those users who like to go places prone to splash and watery mishaps.

On the other hand, iPhone 8 is also reported to support wireless charging. So it would be interesting to see whether the next generation of Apple AirPods case can be used as a mobile charger for the handset. If the AirPod case will be water-resistant, there is also a possibility that the AirPods themselves will be water-resistant.

Several people are disappointed after Apple removed the headphone jack of their latest smartphone. The Apple AirPods were also criticized and laughed at by the community. But some people loved Apple's new product. Some users claim that using the Apple AirPods made their lives much easier.

Even though some people say that the Apple AirPods look stupid, they would be surprised at how easy they linked to the iPhone despite the lack of wires. Battery charging case is just clever. Users also would not worry about tangling wires.

