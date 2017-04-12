Ancient Village Older Than Egyptian Pyramids Uncovered In Canada

The 14,000-year-old ancient village that has been unearthed in Canada is older than the Pyramid of Giza in Egypt.

(Photo : The Science Channel/YouTube screenshot)

An ancient village dated 14,000 years ago has been unearthed in Canada. It is considered to be one of the oldest human settlements in North America.

The archaeologists found artifacts such as spears bating, remains of charcoals, lightning fires and fish hooks dated from the Ice Age. This showed how the ancient civilization in North America started.

The ancient village is identified during an excavation in an isolated island in British Columbia in Canada. This island known as Triquet Island is about 500 kilometers northwest of Victoria, according to Metro.

"I remember when we get the dates back and we just kind of sat there going holy moly, this is old," said Alisha Gauvreau, one of the archaeologists who took part in the excavation and an anthropology Ph.D. student at the University of Victoria. She further said that the discovery could alter the idea of the way in which North America was first peopled.

This discovery could also lead to understanding how early North Americans traveled in British Columbia. It is theorized that people came from Asia and drifted to a land that connects Russia to Alaska. With the finding of Triquet Island, it was thought that people have gone down the coast by boat, after coming from the land bridge.

In the past, the researchers thought that people had journeyed on foot to this area. On the other hand, with the recent discovery, it indicates that the coastal route happened earlier than the inland route.

The village is thought to have been established around 13,613 to 14,086 years ago based on the analysis of the charcoal that was found. This signifies that it is twice as old as the wheel and three times older than the Egypt pyramids such as the Pyramids of Giza. The team also discovered that sea level around the island has been unwavering for 15,000 years. This makes the region established and secure, according to IFL Science.