Xiaomi Mi VR Play 2 Price, Specs, Release Date Update: Will An Improved Layout Change The Fate Of The Forgotten Chinese VR Headset?

When the first Xiaomi Mi VR Play headset came out, the primary aspect of the device was its affordable price. However, the wearable was not that successful as it was not that comfortable to wear. It seems like the Chinese tech firm has implemented this idea and revamped the device to bring the Xiaomi Mi VR Play 2.

According to user feedback on the first VR headset model, discomfort was reported due to the material used for the device. Luckily, the Xiaomi Mi VR Play 2 features new material that will let users wear the device for a longer duration, reducing irritation. Furthermore, the next-gen variant of the wearable is expected to offer a lighter material with user-friendly holes in it that allow convenient cooling for users, Wareable reported.

Xiaomi Mi VR Play 2 Features Update May Offer A New Curved Design

Unlike the previous model, the Xiaomi Mi VR Play 2 is also expected to offer a more curved design so that there is a little gap for reflects from the sides. Most cheap VR headsets ignore this feature that makes the VR quality non-immersive. Hopefully, the new VR headset by Xiaomi will remove this frustrating design that was there in the first model.

As far as the Xiaomi Mi VR Play 2 price is concerned, the device is placed in the category of affordable VR headgears like the Google Cardboard. Expected price for the device is set at $14. Hopefully, the new headset is capable of implementing a standard that users can admire as there are other headsets within the same category as well. Xiaomi needs to deliver a product that ensures improved features.

Ubergizmo reported that the Xiaomi Mi VR Play 2 release date is set for April 19 in China. Whether the company will release the headgear in other countries as well is still a mystery.