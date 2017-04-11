Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Earth iPhone 8 update Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Hackers Can Phish Information Through Smart Device Sensors, Cyber Experts Say

Jai Sabharwal
First Posted: Apr 11, 2017 05:30 AM EDT
Smart Devices Motion Sensors
Hackers can acquire information from smartphones and other devices through the sensors on the device.
(Photo : Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

For the first time, there is research that noted of smart device sensors allowing hackers to steal personal information from users' phones. The research indicated that hackers are able to access all the bank details and other data by tilting the phone while holding it.

By the looks of it, the cyber experts at Newcastle University were able to crack the four-digit PINs on a smart device with sensors. As per the experiment, the researchers were able to crack the PIN of the device (a smartphone) by tilting it while the keyboard was displayed on the screen. It did take them five guesses to crack down the passcode but the experiment successfully hacked it, The Guardian cited.

According to Newcastle University's Dr. Maryam Mehrnezhad, most smartphones, wearable and tablets that are used today possess a number of sensors. Surprisingly, manufacturers of such tech are also aware of the issue. However, no solution has been found for now, and the reason is that management of sensors still lacks consistency across the mobile platform.

How Did The Researchers Crack The Code?

As far as the research is concerned, the experts identified 25 types of sensors that were included as a standard feature on most devices. These sensors were programmed to offer various information related to the user and the device. While researching, the experts noted that each user action, which consists of tapping, holding, scrolling and clicking, caused a unique motion orientation on a specific webpage. With its help, the researchers concluded what a user clicked and typed on a webpage, The Telegraph reported.

Dr. Mehrnezhad, the lead researcher in this experiment, further noted that most smartphone sensors do not need permission to be accessed by various phishing sites. This gives them the freedom to track all movements of the sensors, hence acquiring the data needed to access the device's sensitive information such as passwords, PINs, etc. The research team also reported the outcome of the experiment to tech giants like Apple and Google. However, the companies have not come up with a solution for now.

TagsSmart devices sensors, hacking with sensors, smartphone hack

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Hacker Group 'Turkish Crime Family' Threatens To Reset Millions Of Apple iPhones...

Can Transhumanism Help Achieve Human Immortality?

iOS 10.1 Jailbreak Tool Release Date, Update: Famous Hacker Group Pangu To Roll...

Xiaomi Mi VR Play 2 Price, Specs, Release Date Update: Will An Improved Layout C...

Hackers Can Phish Information Through Smart Device Sensors, Cyber Experts Say

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Aurora On Uranus

Hubble Captures Auroras On Uranus Once Again
Earthquake Aftershocks

Listen: Earth Sings Whale Songs
Wanaka Super Pressure Balloon Campaign By NASA

NASA Delays Launch Of Super Pressure Balloon That Carries Space Observatory
Kilometer-Wide Asteroid 2014 JO25 Will Fly Past Earth On April 19

Massive Asteroid To Fly Past The Earth At Closest Approach This Month

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Ultimate Mobile Device Can Function As Tablet Or PC? Spotify Ended Development With Windows Phone
  2. LG V30 Specs & Features Update: Leaked Images Hint A Secondary Display With Dual-Lens Selfie Camera
  3. Windows 10 Creators Update Finally Out; Update Brings Wide Range Of Improvements; Easier Cortana Usage
  1. Google Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL Specs, Features Update: Integrated Snapdragon 835 Pro SoC & X16 Mobile LTE Offer Speeds Up To 1Gbps?
  2. Japan Wants To Drill Into The Earth’s Mantle Through The Ocean Floor
  3. Our Planet Is Up For Adoption! NASA Announces The Initiative For Earth Day 2017
  4. iPhone 8 Release Date, News & Update: Developing 3-D Sensors Would Cause Delay; Price A Little Similar To Samsung S8
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

A Pink Moon Is Coming -- But What Is That?

Watch The April's 'Pink Moon' That Will Gleam Gracefully This Week
New Venus

A New Venus? Twin Of The ‘Second Rock From The Sun’ Discovered Around Dim Star
What Really Happens When You Swallow Gum?

Newly Discovered Chewing Gum Could Detect Cancer Disease
What's Up For April 2017?

Watch The Lyrid Meteors Streak Across The Sky This Month
Real Time Analytics