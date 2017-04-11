Updated Hot Tags NASA Apple Earth iPhone 8 update Climate Change

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

UV Light Aided In Igniting Life On Earth

Brooke James
First Posted: Apr 11, 2017 05:50 AM EDT
The Sunrise Is On The Horizon
The sunrise's on the horizon as viewed from Mt Hakepa, Pitt Island, the first piece of inhabited land in the world to see in the new millennium. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Phil Walter/Getty Images)

People have been warned of the dangers of exposure to ultraviolet radiation, as it is a known hazard to life. However, it seems that despite such precaution, it seems that the energy provided by the Sun has been essential in driving life on Earth.

Live Science reported that before life began on the planet, the main source of energy has been the radiation from the Sun -- like the way it is today. However, the prebiotic world is poor in oxygen, and it needs something more. The Sun's solar energy may have been the one to provide a sort of jolt to transform simple organic molecules into more complex ones that then became the building blocks of biology.

This theory was raised by two University of Colorado at Boulder authors, Rebecca Rapf, a doctoral candidate in physical chemistry, and her adviser, Veronica Vaida. The study, published in the US National Library of Medicine, is said to be supported by a NASA Earth and Space Science Fellowship.

The study stated that the lack of oxygen in the early atmosphere resulted to more high-energy ultraviolet radiation from the Sun that reached the surface of the Earth, compared to how it is today. That said, the component of sunlight, despite being destructive to certain bio-molecules, could still have been useful to early life chemistry.

"Even if you destroy a molecule, it is broken into smaller, very reactive chunks that readily undergo additional reactions, recombining to form larger high-energy molecules," Rapf explained.

What intrigued the researchers most of all are oxoacids, which are oxygen-ladled acids that are considered key metabolic pathways in life today. An example of such is the pyruvic acid.

According to Space.com, when pyruvic acid is dissolved in water and illuminated in ultraviolet light, it reacts to make larger molecules with higher yields. This behavior is said to be similar to the oxygen-limited conditions that would have been found on early Earth.

However, pyruvic acid is just a limited example. Rapf explained that while sunlight was needed to build bigger molecules, these said molecules should still be stable enough to be able to exist in the environment.

TagsUV rays, Sun, first life, pyruvic acid, oxoacids

©2017 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Researchers Find 'Lost Continent' Under Mauritius

Strange Shadow Around Star May Be Newborn Planet

Dinosaur Extinction May Be Due In Part To Period Before Hatching

UV Light Aided In Igniting Life On Earth

Hubble Captures Auroras On Uranus Once Again

Join the Conversation

Go to Top

More on SCIENCEWR

Aurora On Uranus

Hubble Captures Auroras On Uranus Once Again
Earthquake Aftershocks

Listen: Earth Sings Whale Songs
Wanaka Super Pressure Balloon Campaign By NASA

NASA Delays Launch Of Super Pressure Balloon That Carries Space Observatory
Kilometer-Wide Asteroid 2014 JO25 Will Fly Past Earth On April 19

Massive Asteroid To Fly Past The Earth At Closest Approach This Month

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News & Update: Ultimate Mobile Device Can Function As Tablet Or PC? Spotify Ended Development With Windows Phone
  2. LG V30 Specs & Features Update: Leaked Images Hint A Secondary Display With Dual-Lens Selfie Camera
  3. Windows 10 Creators Update Finally Out; Update Brings Wide Range Of Improvements; Easier Cortana Usage
  1. Google Pixel 2 & Pixel 2 XL Specs, Features Update: Integrated Snapdragon 835 Pro SoC & X16 Mobile LTE Offer Speeds Up To 1Gbps?
  2. Japan Wants To Drill Into The Earth’s Mantle Through The Ocean Floor
  3. Our Planet Is Up For Adoption! NASA Announces The Initiative For Earth Day 2017
  4. iPhone 8 Release Date, News & Update: Developing 3-D Sensors Would Cause Delay; Price A Little Similar To Samsung S8
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

A Pink Moon Is Coming -- But What Is That?

Watch The April's 'Pink Moon' That Will Gleam Gracefully This Week
New Venus

A New Venus? Twin Of The ‘Second Rock From The Sun’ Discovered Around Dim Star
What Really Happens When You Swallow Gum?

Newly Discovered Chewing Gum Could Detect Cancer Disease
What's Up For April 2017?

Watch The Lyrid Meteors Streak Across The Sky This Month
Real Time Analytics